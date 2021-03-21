BILLINGS, Mont. — Central Washington swept Montana State Billings in GNAC softball action Sunday.
The Wildcats held on for a 6-5 opener in the opener and then scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to win the second game 7-5.
Sasha Mitchell homered in the first game while Gracee Dwyer and Theresa Moyle hit round-trippers in the second contest.
The two teams are scheduled to play another doubleheader Monday beginning at 10 a.m.
Game 1
CWU=004=101=0=—=6=10=0
MSU Billings=010=003=1=—=5=7=2
Stanfield, Harris (6) and Benthagen; Kister and Jenkins.
CWU highlights: Sasha Mitchell HR, 2 runs; Sydney Brown 2b; Harlee Carpenter 3-4, 2b.
Game 2
CWU=121=010=2=—=7=8=2
MSU Billings=103=001=0=—=5=9=3
Womack, Strasser (3), Laver (6) and Seaton; Couch, Etheridge (3) and Anderson.
WSU highlights: Theresa Moyle 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Mylah Seaton 1-4, RBI; Gracee Dwyer 1-3, HR; Sasha Mitchell run, RBI.