IRVINE, Calif. — Dominant pitching carried Central Washington conclude its tough season-opening weekend with a massive upset Sunday morning.
The Wildcats shut out No. 2 Cal State Dominguez 3-0 behind seven two-hit innings from ace Isabel Womack. The fifth-year senior from Hillsborg, Ore., allowed only two hits and her defense didn't commit any errors against last year's NCAA Division II runner-up.
Taylor Kai hit an RBI single and Kate Hopkins doubled home a run to help the Wildcats earn their first win. They'll return to Ellensburg for a doubleheader against Corban University next Saturday.
CWU highlights: Isabel Womack 7 IP, 2 H, 2 K, 2 BB; Kate Hopkins 1-4, 2b, RBI; Allie Thiessen 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Brooke Jordan 2-3.
BASEBALL
Wildcats drop third straight in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, Calif. — Central Washington couldn't contain Cal State San Bernardino's offense in a 19-6 loss to complete a three-game series sweep Sunday afternoon.
Carter Olsen homered for the Wildcats, who will head north to play at San Francisco's Academy of Art on Tuesday.
CWU highlights: Carter Olsen 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Trenton Love 2-4, 2b; Travis Helm 2-4, 3 RBI.
