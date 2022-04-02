TURLOCK, Calif. — Central Washington won one of two for the second day in a row at the Tournament of Champions hosted by Stanislaus State University.
The Wildcats beat Azusa Pacific 4-2 Saturday morning before losing to Dominican University of California 7-5 in the afternoon. Harlee Carpenter hit a go-ahead two-run double and Rhaney Harris didn’t give up a run for the first six innings of her complete-game win for Central, which will conclude its trip to California with a Sunday game against Cal State East Bay.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Harlee Carpenter 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Allie Thiessen 2-4, 2b.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Yaks drop twoSPOKANE — Yakima Valley gave up a one-out walk-off grand slam to Braeden Cordes in a 5-3 loss and then watched a one-run first inning lead disappear immediately in a 3-1 loss. They’ll look to snap a three-game losing streak when they travel to Blue Mountain for a doubleheader Wednesday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Paul Antony 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Owen Bischoff 1-4, 2b, run; Brock Molenda 1-4, 2b, run; Coby Richards 6 IP, 0 ER, 4 K. Game 2: Jagger Harris 4.1 IP, 0 ER, H, 4 K.
Central loses pairELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s pitchers faltered again Saturday in a doubleheader sweep to lose the four-game series to Montana State Billings despite a 28-3 win in Friday’s opener.
The Wildcats lost a six-run lead in a 22-15 loss before giving up the last three runs in an 8-7 loss Saturday. Austin Ohland hit a double in each game and Tyler McClain homered for the Wildcats in Game 1.
They’ll play a pair of doubleheaders at Northwest Nazarene next Friday and Saturday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 4-6, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Adam Fahsel 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI, sb; Austin Ohland 2-5, 2b; Charlie Larson 2-6, run, 3 RBI; Michael Peter 2-6, run, 2 RBI; Tyler McClain 2-3, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Trevor Tripoli 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI. Game 2: Fahsel 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Ohland 2-4, 2b, run, RBI.
MEETINGS
QBs to host YVC basketball
Yakima Valley College’s NWAC championship basketball team and athletic director Ray Funk will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterbacks luncheon. The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
