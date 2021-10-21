LACEY — Central Washington held on for a 3-2 win at Saint Martin’s Thursday afternoon.
Cle Elum graduate Grace Jackson scored the game’s first goal in the 52nd minute, opening the floodgates for a wild second half that included 23 combined shots. Makinzie Packwood broke a 1-1 tie and Casey Park scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Central, who will play at Western Oregon on Saturday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, CWU, Grace Jackson (Makinzie Packwood), 52:00; 2, SMU, Taylor Goodpaster (Rachel Kimura), 57:00; 3, CWU, Packwood, 59:00; 4, CWU, Casey Park (Sydney Lowe), 76:00; 5, SMU, Payton Aselton, 85:00.
Saves: Liz Canton (CWU) 8; Ali Campigotto (SMU) 7.
VOLLEYBALL
CWU falls to Simon Fraser
Central Washington’s road woes continued with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 loss at Simon Fraser.
Despite six kills each from Ashley Kaufman and Marianna Payne, the Wildcats (6-4 GNAC, 10-6 overall) fell to 1-4 on the road heading into Saturday’s match at Western Washington. Central swept Simon Fraser and beat Western Washington in four sets at Nicholson Pavilion four weeks ago for two of the best wins contributing to a perfect 8-0 home record.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 12 assists, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 5 assists; Leanna Shymanski 4 kills; Emma Daoud-Hebert 3 kills, 5 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 6 kills, 6 digs; Hannah Stires 11 digs, 3 assists; Marianna Payne 6 kills.
