Central Washington soccer coach Michael Farrand abruptly resigned three games into his 22nd season with the Wildcats, the university announced late Tuesday afternoon.
Athletic director Dennis Francois said Farrand gave his resignation earlier in the day, and his name was quickly removed from the roster on Central Washington’s website. Assistant coach Emmy Koflanovich, a grad student who joined the Wildcats in the spring of 2020 after completing her playing career at Azusa Pacific, will take over the program’s day-to-day operations.
“There’s not an interim tag or anything,” Francois said. “Timing on coaching changes, it seems like there’s never a good time, to be honest.”
The search for a new coach will begin immediately, although Francois acknowledged it could be difficult to make a quality hire before the end of this season.
Central started the season 1-2 and will host Point Loma, Farrand’s alma mater, this Saturday. He leaves with an overall record of 146-204-38, highlighted by a 14-6-1 season in 2016 that ended with the program’s first-ever NCAA Regional appearance.
The Wildcats went 2-12-3 the following season and didn’t return to the GNAC tournament until 2019, when they lost to top-seeded Western Washington 2-1. COVID-19 cancelled the fall 2020 season and Central played a short five-game schedule limited to in-state opponents, going 2-3.
Farrand’s the second head coach to leave Central in less than a month following the departure of softball coach Alison Mitchell, who accepted an assistant coach position at the University of Montana in August.
