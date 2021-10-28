Seattle Supersonics Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton will be at Central Washington’s Nicholson Pavilion for a business trip Friday night.
CWU men’s basketball coach Brandon Rinta calls the now-defunct Sonics “the only team I’ve ever had” and considers “The Glove” his favorite player of all-time. Rinta, a 1995 W.F. West graduate who went on to play at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington, even owned a signed jersey of Seattle’s No. 2 pick in the 1990 NBA draft.
They’ll meet as peers Friday night, when Payton’s Lincoln University squad faces Rinta’s Wildcats in an exhibition game. The Oaklanders, a Division II program from Payton’s hometown of Oakland, lost their first game in program history Wednesday night at Western Washington.
“It’s going to be exciting for me to meet him,” Rinta said. “I had a ton of respect for him as a player.”
Since returning to Central in 2018 he’s put an emphasis on defense, much like Payton throughout his 17-year pro career. The nine-time All-Star remains the only point guard to ever win the NBA’s defensive player of the year award and ranks fourth all-time with 2,445 steals.
Rinta knows little about Lincoln’s roster, but he’s mostly focused on melding a mix of veterans and returners for a team picked by GNAC coaches to finish sixth in the league. Santa Clara transfer David Thompson earned preseason all-conference recognition after averaging 16.5 points per game in a pandemic-shortened four-game season last February.
After missing a couple weeks of practice with a foot injury, Selah standout Noah Pepper’s ready to compete for playing time as one of seven freshman, and the only one from the class of 2021. Rinta expects strong leadership from six seniors and two fourth-year juniors.
Central’s scheduled to play another exhibition at Washington next Thursday before opening the regular season at Cal State Monterey Bay on Nov. 12.
