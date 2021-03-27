ELLENSBURG — The first win of the season for Central Washington men’s rugby came in convincing fashion Saturday against Arizona.
Ivan Pula needed just three minutes to open the scoring with a try and CWU kept the pressure on to top Arizona 47-10. Alex Mackenzie scored two second-half tries for Central, which will host St. Mary’s on April 10.
CWU women get first win
MARIETTA, Ga. — Successful tries from Kayla Guyton and Haley Abeyta proved to be lift Central Washington over Life University 10-5.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play again on April 17 against an opponent to be determined.