Central Washington rugby alum Sui A'au earned a spot on the USA Women's Sevens National Team for two weekends of international play in Madrid.
The former center for the Wildcats will be one of 16 players to travel for a tournament featuring six men's and six women's senior teams. She's set to make her national team debut after graduating in 2020, although she previously trained with Team USA in California.
"The years of hard work and dedication to her craft have finally paid off and she is being rewarded with an opportunity to represent this country in international competition, CWU coach Trevor Richards said in a statement. "Sui is thoroughly deserving of this accolade and the prospect that she could potentially make the Olympic squad is even more exciting."
A'au played for a Junior All-American team in Nova Scotia in 2018. The tournament in Madrid will begin Friday with additional games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, as well as February 26 and 27.
A'au played with her twin younger sisters at Central and was one of 20 nominees for the 2020 Sorensen Award, given annually to the country's top women's collegiate rugby player. The Wildcats went 2-3 before COVID-19 cut the season short in March.
Central Washington's men's team won all eight of its games in 2020, including wins over No. 14 Arizona and No. 7 BYU. By the time the NCAA cut the season short, the Wildcats had risen to No. 7 in the national rankings.
No announcement has been made regarding the possibility of a rugby season this spring. Central's men's teams plans to begin a four-game schedule this weekend, the women's team hopes to play four games, and the football team announced it will travel to Montana for a game in April.