ELLENSBURG — Central Washington bounced back from a tough loss at Western Washington by taking care of business at home against the GNAC’s last-place team Thursday night.
A big second half run left no doubt for the Wildcats in an 88-63 win over Alaska Fairbanks at Nicholson Pavilion. As usual, Zillah grad Samantha Bowman led the way by scoring 33 points and grabbing 13 rebounds while Sunshine Huerta added 17 points and both players dished out five assists.
Fairbanks scored nine straight points to cut the deficit to eight just before Central ended the third quarter with a 16-5 run. The Wildcats extended the lead to 82-52 by holding the Nanooks scoreless for nearly five minutes to start the fourth quarter.
All 10 players who entered the game for Central made at least one field goal as the Wildcats shot 47% from the field. They also outrebounded UAF 48-38 and scored 14 second-chance points thanks to 14 offensive rebounds.
Central (9-5 GNAC, 17-6) stayed alone in third place, three games behind second-place Montana State Billings. The Wildcats have four more regular season games left against teams they beat in the first half of the season, starting Saturday against Alaska Anchorage in Ellensburg.
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Sam Tolliver 23, Emma Wass 15, McKenney 7, Johnson 7, Reimers 6, Van Dyke 3, Kraska 2, Tiulana 0, Perez-Mendoza 0.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 33, Sunshine Huerta 17, Cai 9, Maeda 8, Schow 2, Bush 6, Johnson 6, Smith 3, Coulter-Fa’amafu 2, Heitschmidt 2.
Alaska Fairbanks 13 20 19 11 — 63
Central Washington 21 23 27 17 — 88
CWU highlights: Bowman 13 rebs, 5 assts, 4 stls, 2 blks; Huerta 5 assts; Maeda 8 assts; Schow 4 blks; Bush 6 rebs.
