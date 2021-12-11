ELLENSBURG — Despite a relatively small crowd with students preparing for finals, Central Washington enjoyed its return to Nicholson Pavilion on Saturday night.
The Wildcats finished both halves strong to pick up a comfortable 82-60 win over Pacific Lutheran in their first home game following six away games to open the season. David Thompson led CWU with 18 points and Marques Gipson continued to be consistent offensive force, scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds.
“The beginning of the game, the beginning of the second half, they weren’t our best stretches defensively,” coach Brandon Rinta said. “Our guys, they made adjustments both halves.”
A 14-2 run to close out the first half put Central ahead 46-28, and Pacific Lutheran got as close as four points before the Wildcats pulled away again with a 15-3 run capped off by five points from Micah Pollard. Rinta said the freshman guard provided a spark off the bench, raising the Wildcats’ defensive intensity and coming up with three steals.
Central shot better than 50% from the field and held PLU to under 21% from 3-point range, something Rinta said the Wildcats have done well all season. Along with Pollard, Rinta credited Amari Stafford and Isaiah Banks with stepping up defensively to change the game in the second half.
The win helped the Wildcats improve to 5-2 this season heading into two more home games against lower-level opponents, Walla Walla and Bushnell. Rinta’s hoping his team will learn from an inconsistent defensive performance as it prepares to return to conference play against rival Western Washington in Ellensburg on Dec. 30.
“That’s the majority of (what we want to improve) is just continuing to take steps defensively here to where we can defend for 40 minutes,” Rinta said. “Because that’s where it’s going to need to be in conference.”
PACIFIC LUTHERAN — Jordan Thomas 12, Tyler Ashmore 10, Williams 9, Noland 7, Hall 7, McCurdy 6, Riedel 6, McGaughey-Fick 3. 26-61 3-6 60.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — David Thompson 18, Marques Gilson 17, Xavier Smith 12, Matt Poquette 11, Gennett 5, Pollard 8, Knight 5, Brizee 2, Lindren 2, Stafford 0, Rose 0, Pope 0. 36-71 5-6 82.
Halftime: 46-28 CWU.
CWU highlights: Marques Gilson 6 rebs, 2 blks; Thompson 4 assts; Pollard 3 stls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.