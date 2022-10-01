PORTALES, N.M. — If the long trip to New Mexico affected Central Washington, it certainly didn’t show Saturday night.
The Wildcats needed less than ten minutes to open up a two-touchdown lead and rolled to a 45-17 win at Eastern New Mexico.
Quarterback Quincy Glasper shined once again with 266 passing yards and three total touchdowns before walking off the field gingerly midway through the fourth quarter with an injury coach Chris Fisk doesn’t expect to be a concern going forward.
“It was fun to watch those guys come out,” Fisk said. “I thought with everything that we had to go through for travel, they did a great job.”
Central flew from Seattle to Amarillo, Texas, on Friday and rolled into Portales around 3:30 p.m., two and a half hours before kickoff. The Wildcats reached the end zone on four of their first drives, and the defense forced three punts and a turnover before ENMU scored its first points.
Tre’ Henderson, who topped 150 yards for the second time this season with 152 on 19 carries. The Stephen F. Austin transfer went for 40 yards on his second carry and scored three times, including a 28-yard burst up the middle one play
after Glasper left the field to extend Central’s lead to 42-17.
“It’s part of the design,” Fisk said. “You’re built on trying to hit some explosives in the run game and hopefully if you can do that and they’ve got to stop the run, then you open it up in the pass game.”
Demonte Horton, Darius Morrison, and Payton Glasser all caught passes for between 29 and 35 yards, occasionally in spectacular fashion. But by far the biggest passing play of the night went to Davis graduate and former walk-on Marcus Cook, who snagged a hard throw above his head on a crossing pattern, dodged a defender, then outsprinted several others to score from 67 yards out.
Fisk said the defense and especially the front seven did well to adjust to a mobile quarterback making the first start of his career. Mario Sanchez still rushed for 81 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown while struggling to do much of anything in the passing game.
“I thought as a group they played well,” Fisk said. “I thought (defensive lineman) Christian Penny came out and had a really nice game.”
Central’s third straight win marked the end of a four-game stretch featuring three road games to start the season, and Fisk said his team handled the pressure well on Eastern New Mexico’s homecoming. The Wildcats are looking forward to returning home for the next two weeks to face Western Oregon next Saturday and Midwestern State the following week.
CWU=14=14=7=10=—=45
ENMU=0=10=0=7=—=17
CWU — Quincy Glasper 5 run (Jude Mullette kick)
CWU — Glasper 10 run (Mullette kick)
CWU — Tre’ Henderson 33 run (Mullette kick)
CWU — Marcus Cook 67 pass from Glasper (Mullette kick)
ENMU — Asa Wondeh 6 pass from Mario Sanchez (Cooper Hamilton kick)
ENMU — FG Hamilton 10
CWU — Henderson 2 run (Mullette kick)
ENMU — Howard Russell 75 run (Hamilton kick)
CWU — Henderson 28 run (Mullette kick)
CWU — FG Mullette 26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Henderson 19-152, Glasper 10-31, . ENMU, Russell 12-88, Sanchez 13-81, Isaiah Tate 17-62, Tafari Gomillion 2-6, Kiante Stoker 1-1, Tyree Cherry 1-(minus-1)
PASSING — CWU, Glasper 13-21-1-266, JJ Lemming 0-1-0-0; ENMU, Sanchez 11-20-0-88.
RECEIVING — CWU, Demonte Horton 4-77, Darius Morrison 3-42, Tai-John Mizutani 2-30, Henderson 2-15, Cook 1-67, Payton Glassesr 1-35. ENMU, Campbell Keithley 2-30, Wondeh 3-28, Russell 2-24, Bryzai White 3-12, Isaiah Tate 1-(minus-6).
