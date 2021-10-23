ELLENSBURG — A big win against Western Oregon two weeks ago wasn't enough for the Central Washington players around for the home loss to the Wolves two years ago.
They needed to achieve redemption at Tomlinson Stadium, and homecoming with a chance to clinch a fourth straight GNAC title provided the perfect stage Saturday night. A slow start and an injury to quarterback Quincy Glasper couldn't stop the Wildcats from scoring a season-high and rolling past Western Oregon for a 53-21 win.
"We never forgot that moment. They came here and danced on our logo," said senior wide receiver JoJo Hillel, who scored the third of four CWU touchdowns in the fourth quarter. "That's kind of been our fuel for the last two years."
Coach Chris Fisk said the offense needed to shake off a little rust following a bye week, and it took them nearly a full half to find the end zone. But that started a stretch of four touchdowns on four drives with first Glasper and then backup JJ Lemming leading the way.
Glasper's scrambling ability saved Central on its first touchdown drive, when penalties forced a 2nd and 15. He ran for 10 and then 13 yards to set up a five-yard touchdown pass to Darius Morrison.
"His ability to extend plays and be elusive is special," Fisk said of the freshman. "It's something that's hard to find. It's something that's hard to recruit."
He ran the ball 11 times for 66 yards, including a two-yard run to put Central ahead 18-7, before leaving the game with what Fisk called a "minor tweak" of a previous injury. By the time Glasper was ready to return it wasn't worth taking the risk, thanks to the success of Lemming.
The sophomore who began the season as the Wildcats' starter connected with Morrison for 36 yards down the right sideline on his second throw of the game and kept going deep, capped off by a 31-yard pass to Kellen Gregory with two minutes left. Fisk said the Wolves kept blitzing and leaving their corners all alone, allowing Lemming to complete 7 of 9 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
"JJ came in and did an extremely good job," Fisk said.
Perhaps the only complaint he had was Western Oregon's two late touchdowns after Central had already put the game out of reach. The game followed a remarkably similar pattern to the first matchup two weeks ago, when Western Oregon scored on its first drive and then didn't get on the board again until after the Wildcats had scored 45 straight points.
As usual, senior linebacker Donte Hamilton led Central's defensive effort with nine tackles, including two for loss. The Wildcats haven't given up more than 21 points in five straight games dating back to a 63-14 loss at FCS No. 8 Eastern Washington.
Following two wins to push Western Oregon's record down to 2-5, the schedule only gets easier on paper for Central Washington. Lincoln, Western New Mexico and Simon Fraser have combined for just one victory all season against Division II opponents — Western New Mexico's season-opening 35-17 defeat of winless Adams State.
The conference title won't give Central Washington (3-0 GNAC, 5-2 overall) a playoff bid but it's still hoping for an at-large and may get a better idea of its chances on Monday. That's when the NCAA will release its first rankings of the season for the four Super Regions.
Western Oregon=7=0=0=14=—=21
Central Washington=3=8=14=28=—=53
WOU — Jarren Ford 15 pass from Ryan Worthley (Cossette kick)
CWU — FG Patrick Hegarty 39
CWU — Darius Morrison 5 pass from Quincy Glasper (Isaac Crichton run)
CWU — Glasper 2 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Tyler Flanagan 1 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Tony Archie 39 pass from Tai-John Mizutani (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Morrison 40 pass from JJ Lemming (Hegarty kick)
WOU — London Smalley 20 pass from Worthley (Cossette kick)
CWU — Hillel 5 pass from Lemming (Hegarty kick)
WOU — Omari Land 67 run (Cossette kick)
CWU — Rashaad Boddie 15 run (Hegarty kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WOU, Land 17-150, Dominique Loggins 7-43, Andrew Valladares 5-36, Damon Hickok 1-4, Worthley 7-(minus-2). CWU, Boddie 15-79, Glasper 11-66, Flanagan 12-47, Cameron McKinney 3-8, TEAM 1-(minus-12).
PASSING — WOU, Worthley 13-25-2-137; Lemming 7-9-0-155, Glasper 10-15-0-94, Mizutani 1-39.
RECEIVING — WOU, Ford 4-49, Thomas Wright 2-42, Smalley 2-24, Land 2-15, Hickok 1-9, Valladares 1-(minus-1), Loggins 1-(minus-1). CWU, Darius Morrison 4-102, Tony Archie 4-71, Kellen Gregory 2-45, Hillel 3-26, Flanagan 2-17, Samuel Sanchez 1-15, Crichton 2-12.
