ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's offense and especially senior guard Kizzah Maltezo broke out of a funk just in time Thursday night.
The senior hit a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer and the Wildcats pulled away in overtime to win 81-77. Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said they played possibly their worst first three quarters of the season and they trailed by 13 points late in the third before Maltezo scored 21 of her 29 points in the final quarter and overtime.
"I think early on she established herself in the paint," CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "I think that probably opened her up later in the game from 3."
Sunshine Huerta matched Maltezo's four threes and matched a season-high with 16 points to go along with six assists while never coming out of the game. Richardson-Thornley said the freshman shows great composure and she's become even more indispensable with Ellensburg graduate Brinley Hagemeier injured the past four games.
Zillah's Samantha Bowman and Ellensburg's Kassidy Malcolm both struggled with foul trouble and shot unusually poorly, but they still combined for 27 points and 30 rebounds. Bowman's 18 rebounds put her just nine rebounds away from breaking the GNAC single-season record.
Two free throws by Malcolm tied the game at 30 before 3-pointers on either side of halftime by Shayla Montague put Billings up by six. Taryn Shelley scored 9 of her game-high 30 points in the third quarter as Central shot just 4-of-17 from the field.
The Wildcats slowly fought their way back, with Maltezo hitting a pair of layups to put Central just three points behind with less than three minutes to play. She scored 10 of her team's last 12 points in regulation and then added six more in overtime, including a crucial three with 19 seconds left to put the Wildcats up by five.
"We've talked all year about embracing the grind," Richardson-Thornley said. "We've talked of late about in these last moments we need to gain focus and dig deep."
They'll need to recover quickly to prepare for Saturday's regular season finale against Seattle Pacific, which beat Central back in early December. The Wildcats remain in fourth place but still could earn as high as a 2 seed for next week's GNAC tournament in Lacey and Seattle.
MSU BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley 30, Kortney Nelson 16, Shayla Montague 12, Kunkel 8, Gardner 0, Reny 0, Patton 2, Boyce 0, Giese 2, Williams 0, Andreas 0. Totals 30-76 9-13 77.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kizzah Maltezo 29, Valerie Huerta 16, Kassidy Malcolm 15, Samantha Bowman 12, Maeda 3, Heitschmidt 3, Troy 3, Sisul 0, Bush 0. Totals 29-75 10-13 81.
MSU Billings=16=17=22=14=8=—=77
Central Washington=18=12=13=26=12=—81
3-point goals: MSUB 8-22 (Montague 4-9, Reny 1-1, Kunkel 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Shelley 1-5), CWU 13-38 (Huerta 4-7, Maltezo 4-9, Bowman 2-8, Maeda 1-2, Troy 1-4, Heitschmidt 1-4). Rebounds: MSUB 46 (Shelley 14), CWU 47 (Bowman 18, Malcolm 12). Assists: MSUB 20 (Nelson 7), CWU 18 (Huerta 6). Turnovers: MSUB 9, CWU 11. Steals: MSUB 6, CWU 3. Fouls: MSUB 17, CWU 18. Fouled out — None.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wildcats fall short at home
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington started slow and couldn't catch hot-shooting Montana State Billings in a 90-77 home loss Thursday night.
The Wildcats scored just six points in the first five minutes and never led against the Yellowjackets, who shot 51.5% from the field and hit 9 of 15 threes in the first half. Damen Thacker led the way for MSUB with 30 points, including five 3-pointers, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.
"Some of it was our defense and some of it was them hitting tough shots," Central coach Brandon Rinta said. "When a player like Thacker gets in a rhythm he is tough to stop."
Central briefly got within five in the second half on a free throw by Colby Gennett, who scored 10 points off the bench. But Thacker responded by knocking down a three and a few minutes later MSUB went on a 10-0 run to stretch its advantage out to 18 points.
The GNAC's leader scorer, Xavier Smith, once again led the Wildcats with 21. Matt Poquette added 17 on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.
Seattle Pacific's scheduled to visit Ellensburg for Senior Night to close out the regular season on Saturday. The Wildcats sit in fifth place at 8-7 but six teams have 7-9 wins in the crowded GNAC standings.
MSU BILLINGS — Damen Thacker 30, Carrington Wiggins 16, Bilal Shabazz 16, Sebastiao 5, Ajanaku 4, Sam Elliott 10, Brikat 4, Jones 3, Finn 2. Totals 32-65 14-15 90.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 21, Matt Poquette 17, Thompson 9, Stafford 6, Gilson 4, Colby Gennett 10, Pollard 7, Rose 3, Banks 0, Lindgren 0. Totals 30-65.
Halftime: 47-35 MSUB.
3-point goals: MSUB 12-22 (Thacker 5-8, Elliott 2-2, Shabazz 2-4, Wiggins 1-5, Sebastiao 1-2, Jones 1-1), CWU 8-25 (Smith 3-8, Stafford 2-6, Rose 1-1, Pollard 1-2, Gennett 1-3). Rebounds: MSUB 39 (Shabazz 10), CWU 30 (Stafford 5, Poquette 5, Gennett 5). Assists: MSUB 16, CWU 13 (Thompson 5). Turnovers: MSUB 12, CWU 12. Steals: MSUB 6, CWU 2. Fouls: MSUB 11, CWU 15. Fouled out —None.
