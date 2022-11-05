SAN ANGELO, Texas — An all-too-familiar trend played out once again for Central Washington on Saturday night at Angelo State.
The Wildcats stymied the Lone Star Conference’s best offense, swarming to the ball on run plays and putting pressure on quarterback Zach Bronkhorst almost every time he dropped back to pass. Meanwhile Central’s offense struggled to pick up first downs, committed too many penalties and turned the ball over at inopportune times.
Eventually, that put Central’s defense in too many difficult positions, and a nine-point halftime lead evaporated in a 22-12 loss.
“I think (fatigue’s) always a factor when you can’t possess the ball and your defense has to be out on the field that long,” coach Chris Fisk said.
Holding Angelo to a season-low in points gave the Wildcats a great chance at putting off the huge upset they needed to keep their playoff hopes alive. A huge goalline stop just before halftime kept Angelo State scoreless, and a big play gave Central just enough offense.
Payton Glasser caught quarterback JJ Lemming’s tipped pass for a 76-yard touchdown, aided by a key block downfield from Davis graduate and Central’s leading receiver this season, Marcus Cook. But the Wildcats mustered only 63 passing yards for the remainder of the game and finished 0-for-12 on third down conversions.
“I think first of all against a defense that’s that good, you’re gonna need to stay on schedule,” Fisk said. “If you can’t do that, that’s when they’re at the best.”
He blamed many of the injury-depleted offense’s issues on a lack of discipline, including several pre-snap penalties. Following Angelo State’s 66-yard touchdown pass to take the lead, two false start penalties doomed Central’s next drive before it even started.
A sometimes effective two-pronged running attack represented the lone bright spot for the Wildcats’ offense. Cameron Daniels and Tre’ Henderson combined for 109 yards on 25 carries, and Henderson’s early running set up a field goal to give Central its 9-0 first-quarter lead.
Christian Penny picked up six tackles, including a sack, to spearhead another impressive effort from the Wildcats’ defensive line. They held Nate Omayebu III in check early and forced Bronkhorst to hurry many of his throws, resulting in a completion percentage under 50%.
A key penalty against Angelo State on a punt gave Central’s offense second life and great field position to at least take the lead on a field goal early in the fourth quarter. But after a quick three and out the Wildcats chose to punt on 4th and 2 from the ASU 47.
“I just felt like at the time with our offense the way we were executing that we had a better opportunity to put our defense on the field and hopefully make a big play there,” Fisk said.
The offense would get one more opportunity after Tyeson Thomas blocked a punt and Central started its drive inside the ASU 40. But four plays later, after a costly 15-yard chop block penalty, quarterback Quincy Glasper fumbled for the Wildcats’ second turnover in Rams territory.
It all felt familiar for a team that lost an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 16-14 loss to Western Oregon, and two weeks later saw offensive mistakes put the defense in impossible positions during a 35-16 loss at West Texas A&M.
Central fell to 5-3 in LSC play and 5-3 overall. The Wildcats will close out their season next Saturday at home against Texas Permian Basin.
Central Washington=9=0=3=0=—=12
Angelo State=0=0=15=7=—=22
CWU — Payton Glasser 75 pass from Lemming (kick failed)
CWU — FG Ashton Wolff 25
ASU — Kel Williams 20 pass from Zach Bronkhorst (Asa Fuller kick)
CWU — FG Wolff 42
ASU — Zorhan Rideaux 66 pass from Bronkhorst (Rideaux pass from Bronkhorst)
ASU — Matthew Carter 2 pass from Bronkhorst (Fuller kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Cameron Daniels 15-55, Tre’ Henderson 10-54, Lemming 5-2, Quincy Glasper 2-(minus-4). ASU, Nate Omayebu III 25-104, Bronhorst 7-48, Kason Phillips 7-17.
PASSING — CWU, Lemming 9-27-2-139. ASU, Bronkhorst 11-25-0-3.
RECEIVING — CWU, Glasser 2-80, Demonte Horton 3-20, Marcus Cook 1-18, Daniels 1-11, Hunter Eckstrom 1-7, Henderson 1-3. ASU, Rideaux 2-69, Philips 2-45, Williams 2-44, Carter 2-42, Noah Massey 2-27, Cason Brown 1-1.
