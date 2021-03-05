ELLENSBURG — CJ Hyder scored a game-high 18 points, Marquis Gilson and Colby Gennett had 14 points apiece and Central Washington shot a blistering 56% from the field en route to a 94-84 victory Friday night against Northwest Nazarene at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats, who improved 2-3 with the victory, got 38 points from their reserves led by Gennett.
CWU entertains NNU again tonight at 7 in what is scheduled to be the Wildcats’ final game of the abbreviated season.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Kobe Terashima 7-10 0-0 15, Ezekiel Alley 13-20 0-0 29, Roth 2-4 2-2 7, Reidy 3-9 1-1 8, Murphy 2-3 2-2 6, Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-2 0-0 0, Recek 1-3 0-0 3, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, James Nelson 4-13 2-2 12, Ferrin 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 33-69 9-9 84.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Smith 4-12 0-0 9, CJ Hyder 5-5 4-5 18, Matt Poquette 5-5 1-1 12, Marqus Gilson 5-12 4-6 14, Pope 1-3 0-0 3, O’Keith 4-6 0-0 9, Colby Gennett 4-4 3-4 14, Stafford 1-4 2-2 4, Micah Pollard 3-6 2-2 11, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 16-20 94.
Halftime—NNU 41, CWU 38. 3-point goals—NNU 9-23 (Terashima 1-3, Alley 3-4, Roth 1-2, Reidy 1-3, Fox 0-1, Recek 1-2, Nelson 2-7, Ferrin 0-1), CWU 14-23 (Smith 1-2, Hyder 4-4, Poquette 1-1, Gilson 0-2, Pope 1-3, O’Keith 1-1, Gennett 3-3, Stafford 0-2, Pollard 3-5). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—NNU 32 (Terashima 6), CWU 30 (Poquette 4, Gilson 4, O’Keith 4, Gennett 4, Pollard 4). Assists—NNU 9 (Roth 3), CWU 15 (Smith 5). Personal fouls—NNU 19, CWU 10. Blocks—NNU 6 (Murphy 3), CWU 3. Steals—NNU 5 (Alley 2), CWU 4.