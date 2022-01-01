NAMPA, Idaho — The Central Washington men’s basketball team opened the new year with an 89-76 GNAC league victory against Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.
David Thompson scored a game-high 21 points and dished out five assists for the Wildcats (2-1 GNAC, 8-2 overall).
Xavier Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds, Marqus Gilson added 13 points and nine rebounds and Colby Gennett finished with 11 points for Central Washington.
Northwest Nazarene (1-2, 3-5) had four players finish in double-figures with George Reidy leading the team with 20 points.
Central Washington will host Northwest Nazarene at Nicholson Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 6:15 p.m.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — David Thompson 21, Xavier Smith 19, Colby Gennett 11, Poquette 6, Marqus Gilson 13, Banks 2, Stafford 7, Pollard 8, Brizee 2. Totals 34-65 14-16 89.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Kobe Terashima 10, Tru Allen 18, George Reidy 20, TenKley 0, Gabriel Murphy 15, Bergerson 3, Fox 8, Ferrin 2, Machado 0, Steinhart 0. Totals 28-72 5-22 76.
Halftime: CWU 42-39.
CWU highlights: Thompson 4 rebs, 5 assts; Smith 9 rebs, 3 assts; Matt Poquette 5 rebs, 3 assts; Gilson 9 rebs.
