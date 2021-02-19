ELLENSBURG — The Central Washington men's basketball team showed no issues finding energy in its first game back with virtually no fans at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats played aggressively and refused to back down against defending GNAC champion Seattle Pacific, who earned a spot in the Division II national tournament before it was canceled last spring. Coach Brandon Rinta appreciated his team's effort, but he also saw plenty of room to improve after some sloppy play down the stretch proved costly for Central in an 86-82 loss.
"I thought that our guys kept fighting," Rinta said following the opener of a brief four-game schedule. "They kept playing hard. When it came right down to it, our execution the last two minutes just wasn’t there."
Five seniors who've already decided to come back next season contributed Friday night, led by David Thompson. The 6-foot guard showed he can score from the outside and finish in traffic around the rim on his way to a game-high 29 points.
Central shot better than 60 percent in the first half, when the Wildcats outscored Seattle Pacific 32-10 in the paint. Matt Poquette went 6 for 6 and stayed perfect in the second half to tally 20 points, but he only shot twice after halftime and Rinta said the Wildcats wanted to feed him the ball more often.
A 10-0 run erased an eight-point deficit midway through the first half and Central entered halftime with a 43-36 lead against the same team that ended its season nearly a full year ago. After just three weeks of practice since a long Winter Break and mandated quarantine, Rinta said his team's still working on consistency and getting into basketball shape.
"The difference in the game was our turnovers and how often we fouled," Rinta said. "I thought we defended well. We just fouled too much."
The Wildcats committed 28 fouls and 16 turnovers, including 10 in the second half. Rinta also pointed to a key stretch early in the second half, when Seattle Pacific reeled off a 12-4 run to take a 51-50 lead.
While weather forced Central to cancel its first game of 2021 last Friday, the Falcons played their ninth game of the year on Feb. 13 thanks to fewer COVID-19 cases and fewer restrictions in their region as compared to central Washington. Given the Wildcats' lack of playing time, Rinta's anxious to see if his team can maintain its high intensity when it faces an even tougher challenge in Saturday night's rematch at Seattle Pacific.
"That’s something that we’ll learn tomorrow," Rinta said. "It’s definitely a concern of mine."
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Zack Paulsen 2-4 5-5 10, Divant'e Moffitt 4-7 10-10 18, El Mardi 4-7 0-0 8, Sharif Khan 3-4 4-4 12, Harry Cavell 4-14 4-6 14, Whitman 2-5 0-0 5, Syon Blackmon 4-8 2-2 11, Medjo 0-0 0-0 0, Samore 1-4 5-6 8. Totals 24-53 30-33 86.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Smith 3-9 3-4 9, Matt Poquette 8-8 4-4 20, Gilson 2-5 5-6 9, David Thompson 11-20 4-7 29, Pope 1-3 0-0 2, O'Keith 0-1 0-0 0, Hyder 0-0 0-0 0, Gennett 0-0 0-0 0, Stafford 3-6 0-0 7, Pollard 3-6 0-0 6, Rose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 16-21 82.
Halftime—CWU 43, SPU 36. 3-point goals—SPU 8-17 (Paulsen 1-2, Khan 2-2, Cavell 2-7, Whitman 1-3, Blackmon 1-2, Samore 1-1), CWU 4-16 (Smith 0-1, Gilson 0-1, Thompson 3-7, Pope 0-2, Stafford 1-2, Pollard 0-2, Rose 0-1). Fouled out—CWU, Smith. Rebounds—SPU 31 (Moffitt 5), CWU 31 (Poquette 5, Gilson 5). Assists—SPU 12 (Cavell 5), CWU 9 (Poquette 3). Total fouls—SPU 20, CWU 28. Blocks—SPU 2, CWU 4 (Gilson 2). Steals—SPU 8 (Moffitt 3), CWU 5 (Gilson 2).