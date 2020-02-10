The Central Washington men’s basketball team has surged in the GNAC standings recently, and on Monday the conference honored the Wildcats.
CWU, after home wins against Northwest Nazarene and Montana State Billings, was named the GNAC team of the week.
The Wildcats, who have won four straight and six of eight and are 7-7 in conference play and 14-8 overall, have climbed into a sixth-place tie with Alaska Anchorage.
Central will make its annual trip to Alaska for games Thursday and Saturday.
Alaska Fairbanks and former CWU coach Greg Sparling will entertain the Wildcats on Thursday. The Nanooks are in a three-way ties for second place at 9-5 with Northwest Nazarene and Western Washington.
Sparling recorded his 400th win Thursday when Alaska Fairbanks won at Western Washington. In 23 years as head coach of the Wildcats, Sparling compiled a 386-253 record and guided the Nanooks to a victory at Nicholson Pavilion on Jan. 18.
CWU visits Alaska Anchorage on Saturday.
Two CWU athletes won individual awards — Justin Hampson in baseball and Andrew Harris for field events.
Hampson batted .500 (8 for 16) as the Wildcats split four road games against Academy of Art. The senior outfielder scored four runs, drove in two and doubled.
Harris posted a personal best in the weight throw with a mark of
58 feet, 83/4 inches to win the event at the Jackson’s Event in Nampa, Idaho.