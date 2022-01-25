ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s outside shots weren’t falling, so the Wildcats found multiple ways to attack the basket Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion.
Whether turning turnovers into fast breaks, driving into the lane or just feeding the big men inside, it all seemed to work for Central in an 84-61 win over Simon Fraser. The GNAC’s top-scoring offense pushed the pace and dominated to close out both halves, led by Xavier Smith’s 20 points.
“They’re good in transition, too, but we were able to attack in the open court off those turnovers,” coach Brandon Rinta said. “Our guys did a great job of converting on those.”
SFU ended up with 22 turnovers and shot worse than 39% against what Rinta called one of his team’s best defensive efforts of the season. He praised forward the individual effort of forward Marques Gilson, who held Simon Fraser’s leading scorer Julian Roche to just eight points, seven below his season average.
After giving up the first six points of the game, Central took control with a 16-0 run featuring seven points from Smith. The Wildcats never relinquished their lead, although SFU got as close as two points away before CWU stretched its advantage out to 12 by halftime.
The Wildcats kept up their energy late in the second half, reeling off an 18-4 run to go up 79-52. Gilson missed just one of seven field goal attempts while scoring 17 points and David Thompson added 16 with five assists.
Central shot nearly 56% from the field despite making just 4-of-14 from 3-point range, largely because of their ability to get the ball inside. It started with Thompson and Smith attacking the basket, and Gilson and fellow starting forward Matt Poquette stayed ready to capitalize on openings inside.
An eight-man rotation appeared to be enough for Central to keep up its frantic pace, and the blowout allowed Rinta to go deeper into his bench late in the game. He knows depth will be critical through the rest of the GNAC schedule as the Wildcats are set to play eight games in three weeks.
That includes a return trip to Simon Fraser on Thursday, since Tuesday’s game was originally scheduled for Jan. 1. Rinta said he expects to make a few adjustments but expects the Wildcats to keep up their energy, since they’re just excited to be playing after three postponements related to COVID-19 earlier this month.
SIMON FRASER — Wilfried Balata 13, David Penney 13, Roche 8, Wright 4, Bryson 3, Lyons 6, Mastandrea 6, Cruz-Dumont 4, Dimaculangan 2, McFee 0. 22-57 11-17 61
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 20, Marques Gilson 17, David Thompson 16, Matt Poquette 10, Gennett 5, Pollard 4,, Lindgren 4, Stafford 2, Brizee 2, Knight 0, Rose 0, Pope 0. 34-61 12-14 84
Halftime: 38-26 CWU.
CWU highlights: Poquette 9 rebs; Thompson 3 assts.
