FAIRBANKS, Ala. — A long trip ended with a long and disappointing loss for Central Washington men's basketball Saturday night.
The Wildcats couldn't hold onto a second-half lead and lost 97-95 in overtime to shorthanded Alaska Fairbanks, who picked up its first GNAC win in five tries. Central came back from an early 12-point deficit and briefly went ahead by seven in the second half before its four-game win streak ended against longtime Wildcat coach Greg Sparling.
Xavier Smith and David Thompson scored 29 points each to lead Central, Smith hit 11-of-19 shots from the field while shooting a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line. But he fouled out midway through the overtime with the the Wildcats leading by one and Fairbanks scored the next seven points.
After clawing all the way back to tie the game on Thompson's floater with 14 seconds left, the Wildcats couldn't stop Shadeed Shabazz from driving into the lane. He banked in a contested layup with 1.2 seconds left to give him a team-high 23 points and the game-winning basket.
Fairbanks only suited up seven players and two fouled out in a wild overtime that saw the two teams combine for 36 points. A desperation heave at the buzzer missed to end Central's first game since New Year's Day due to a pair of COVID-19 related postponements.
Marques Gilson scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Wildcats while Ellensburg graduate and CWU transfer filled up the statsheet with seven points, 15 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Nanooks. Central matched its season-high with 13 turnovers.
The Wildcats (2-2 GNAC, 8-3 overall) will return home to host Saint Martin's on Thursday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 29, David Thompson 29, Marques Gilson 16, Poquette 9, Gennett 7, Stafford 5, Banks 0, Pollard 0, Rose 0. 33-74 23-26 95.
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Shadeed Shabazz 23, Koby Huerta 17, Willie Thomas 15, Abdullahi Mohamed 12, Sparling 7, Quin Barnard 23, Sturm 0. 32-71 23-30 97.
Halftime: 34-32 Fairbanks. End 2nd: 78-78. 3-point goals: CWU 6-18 (Smith 2-4, Thompson 2-7, Gennett 1-2, Stafford 1-3), AFU 10-32 (Barnard 7-12, Huerta 3-10). Rebounds: CWU 38 (Poquette 9, Gilson 8), AFU 38 (Sparling 15). Assists: CWU 9, AFU 17 (Sparling 6, Shabazz 6). Turnovers: CWU 13, AFU 13. Steals: CWU 8 (Gilson 3, Thompson 3), AFU 9 (Shabazz 3, Thomas 3). Fouls: CWU 26, AFU 20. Fouled out—Smith, Gilson, Thomas, Mohamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.