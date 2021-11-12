In two games against Central Washington in 2017, Simon Fraser coaches twice told their team to take a safety instead of trying to punt the ball away on fourth down near their own end zone.
Four years later, that SFU punter, Patrick Hegarty, recalls feeling embarrassed and still can't fully explain what led to those decisions in a pair of huge losses. He left Canada at the end of the season, and this Saturday he'll put on a Wildcat uniform to face his old team once again.
"It's always going to be a little bit of extra emotion playing against them," said Hegarty, who's won GNAC special teams player of the week honors four times this season as Central's placekicker.
He missed his long field goal attempt but converted all four extra points in a 36-14 win at Simon Fraser's new stadium this season. Hegarty said the program's come a long way since he left, and Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said his team didn't show enough respect for the progress made by SFU's new coaching staff.
The week after that Hegarty drew plenty of praise after he made three of four field goals to provide Central's only points on the night. Although a late touchdown beat the Wildcats in a 14-9 loss to Angelo State, it marked a turning point for the former soccer player who only started playing football when a coach encouraged him to try out as a junior at Ferndale High.
"It was kind of mixed emotions, I guess," Hegarty said of the loss. "It was really cool to be making the kicks and the attention like that makes you feel good, but it's tough to lose."
He's converted 11-of-14 field goals this season, including a key 50-yarder in a 30-20 win over No. 11 Midwestern State and hadn't missed an extra point until last week. Fisk said he felt partially responsible for ruining that streak since it came after a penalty on a two-point conversion attempt.
But Hegarty made the next six extra points, along with a pair of short field goals, to once again show his value in a 54-29 win at Western New Mexico. Fisk said Hegarty's range and reliability changes Central's approach on when to go for fourth downs on the opponent's side of the field.
"We do have a lot of confidence in his leg and he's just been executing at such a high level," Fisk said. "We need him to improve (on kickoffs) and he knows that but in terms of the place kicker he's doing a phenomenal job."
That trust means a lot to Hegarty, a walk-on not even assured of a roster spot when he enrolled at Central in January 2018. Transfer rules and knee surgery kept him sidelined through the next season as he adapted to the Wildcat program.
Hegarty earned the job as a punter and kickoff specialist in 2019, but he remembers feeling embarrassed and assuming he'd done something wrong when Fisk called him up in front of the team at the end of fall camp. His emotions quickly turned to elation when Fisk announced plans to put Hegarty on scholarship, causing the room to burst into cheers.
"That's a day I'll never forget," Hegarty said. "Coming into that fall camp, it was tough. I wasn't sure how that was going to work out."
The decision paid off for Fisk as Hegarty took all 82 kickoffs and converted seven of nine field goals, earning first team all-GNAC honors. He's continued that success this season — and even punted ten times with Van Soderburg injured against Eastern Washington — for a Wildcat team with good reason to believe a win Saturday will be enough to put it in the Division II playoffs.
