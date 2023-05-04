ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s set to host its annual Crimson and Black spring game this Saturday at noon, according to a release.
Admission is free at Tomlinson Stadium, where former Wildcat standouts Rick Cadwell and Adam Bighill will be the honorary coaches. Bighill went on to win the Canadian Football League’s most outstanding defensive player award three times after earning first team All-American honors at Central in 2010 and Cadwell played for the 1989 NAIA national semifinalists.
Both will be in town for the 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame gala later in the day.
The game will consist of four quarters with a 15-minute running clock and no official statistics or live stream will be available.
CWU’s 2023 season opens August 31 at Weber State.
