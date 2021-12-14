ELLENSBURG — Central Washington struggled to pull away from Division III Walla Walla in another nonconference home game Monday night.
The Wildcats eventually created some separation for a 90-80 win, led by junior Matt Poquette’s 25 points. Although Walla Walla trailed by as little as one midway through the second half, Central never relinquished the lead it gained on a Colby Gennett 3-pointer to put the Wildcats ahead 8-6.
They scored nine straight points to make it 79-67 with 3:40 remaining and hit five of six free throws down the stretch to seal their fifth win in six games. Xavier Smith scored 18 points and forward Marqus Gilson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds on a rare off night shooting.
WALLA WALLA — KiAndre Gaddy 29, Ethan Ford 11, Zayne Browning 11, Paraizo 9, Golden 4, Esaias Ford 10, Baughan 4, Daley 2, Sebirokwa 0. 33-68 8-11 80.
CWU — Matt Poquette 25, Xavier Smith 18, Thompson 9, Gilson 5, Gennett 5, Shaden Knight 11, Stafford 8, Brizee 6, Banks 2, Pollard 1. 31-71 22-31 90.
Halftime: 37-34 CWU.
CWU highlights: Marqus Gilson 8 rebs; Colby Gennett 3 stls.
