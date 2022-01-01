Central Washington named Cal Poly assistant Lindsey Lee as its new women’s soccer coach Friday morning.
The former first-team NAIA All-American goalkeeper at Westmont College in California will officially start her first head coaching job on Jan. 15. She replaces Michael Farrand, who abruptly resigned three games into his 22nd season in September.
Lee visited Ellensburg to meet with players and support staff earlier this month but said she doesn’t expect to return to Ellensburg until Jan. 24. For her first week, she’ll be out on the road recruiting ahead of Signing Day on Feb. 2 and she’s looking forward to support from a welcoming athletic department.
“You don’t see it within athletic departments that not just the strength and conditioning coach and not just the athletic trainer knows the girls’ names,” Lee said. “That’s something that for me was huge.”
While going from a volunteer assistant for four seasons to a full-time staff member in 2018, Lee earned the opportunity to do a little bit of everything as a successful goalkeeper coach in seven seasons under longtime Cal Poly coach Alex Crozier. He trusted Lee to handle administrative duties such as budgeting, travel and recruiting, and she would also run training sessions for the Mustangs.
She mentored Cal Poly’s top two goalkeepers in career saves, one of whom went on to become the goalkeeper of the year in Norway’s top professional league. Lee said she gained a unique perspective from her playing a career as a goalkeeper and Crozier helped prepare her for the responsibilities of being a head coach.
Point Loma coach Kristi Kiely, who coached Lee at Westmont, told her former player she’d be a great fit for the opening at Central Washington. CWU athletic director Dennis Francois agreed, praising Lee for her high character and integrity in a release.
“Her familiarity with the West in the recruiting game and an eye for talent that we will need in order to consistently compete for GNAC championships and national prominence are critical as we rebuild Wildcat soccer,” Francois said.
Farrand took Central to the NCAA Division II tournament in 2016, when the Wildcats won their first-ever West Regional match over Seattle Pacific. CWU reached four of the last nine GNAC tournaments and finished as high as second twice since the conference formed in 2001.
After his resignation, Farrand shared some concerns about a lack of support for the program in a public Facebook group. He cited an insufficient recruiting budget, especially early in his career, loss of staff members, and said CWU is ”not a program that advocates for women’s success.”
Francois declined to go into detail regarding Farrand’s resignation in September and could not be reached for comment to address the former coach’s concerns on Friday.
The Wildcats went on to finish their 2021 season 5-13 under graduate assistant Emmy Koflanovich, who will remain on the staff until she earns her degree in June.
