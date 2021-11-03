Central Washington’s third softball coach in the last two years hopeful he can stay in Ellensburg for a while.
Following his dismissal from Incarnate Word’s Division I program in May, veteran coach Joe DiPietro knew he wanted to find a place where he could put down some roots. After applying to “a ton of jobs” the New Jersey native accepted an offer from Central Washington, opting to venture out to the Northwest for the first time in his 40-plus year coaching career.
“I knew a little bit about the history of the program, that it was a good program,” DiPietro said in a phone interview Tuesday following his second practice with the Wildcats. “It’s been great so far for the first few days.”
He recruited two student-athletes at Temple who played for the Washington Ladyhawks under Alison Mitchell, Central’s coach from January 2020 up until she left to become an assistant coach at Montana in August. Former Wildcats coach Mike Larabee, who left for Maryland in 2019, also knew DiPietro, but otherwise he lacks any connections to the region or the GNAC.
A late start this fall figures to bring more recruiting challenges, but DiPietro’s ready to hit the ground running with graduate assistant Haley Schimmel. The 2021 Portland State pitcher’s led the CWU program for the last two months and they’re already facing some adversity with a season-ending ACL tear, another player who may need Tommy John surgery, and two returners who opted out due to Central’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Building relationships will be a high priority for the longtime Camden Catholic High School (N.J.) coach.
“I want to get to know them as much as they’ll allow me to get to know them,” said DiPietro, who remains in contact with several former players. “I like them to smile and laugh and have fun on the field.”
As a Division I head coach, he led La Salle to a 77-171 mark from 2003-08, went 115-126 with a better record each year at Temple from 2009-2014 before the university shut down the program, and posted a 42-54 record at Hampton from 2015-16. At Incarnate Word in San Antonio, DiPietro went 47-117 in four seasons.
