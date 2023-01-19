BELLINGHAM — Central Washington’s two-game winning streak and an opportunity for a critical road win appeared to be in serious jeopardy following a late run by Western Washington Thursday night in Bellingham.
Senior Brock Gilbert responded by making big plays on both ends to break a tie and carry the Wildcats past their intrastate rivals, 84-82. The point guard who leads the GNAC in assists came up hobbling after rolling an ankle with six minutes left but stayed in the game, posting 15 points and nine assists.
Gilbert found Matt Poquette inside and the senior forward who posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds sank two free throws to give the Wildcats their lead back. Then Gilbert stripped the ball away from WWU forward Jonathan Ned near the basket before driving to the rim for what turned out to be the game-winning layup.
That success in the paint propelled Central’s offense after halftime, when it knocked down only two 3-pointers. The Wildcats hit 6-of-17 shots from beyond the arc on their way to a 44-37 halftime lead.
“We needed to attack more,” coach Brandon Rinta said. “About half our shots were threes in the first half and they were open, but we needed to be a little bit more aggressive attacking the rim.”
Samaad Hector scored inside and out for a team-high 22 points and Isaiah Banks added 12, making up for a rare off night from leading scorer Camron McNeil. Rinta said five offensive each from Hector and Poquette also helped the Wildcats match their season-high in league play.
They’ve won three straight after an 0-5 start to move into a four-way tie for fifth place heading into Saturday’s game at last-place Simon Fraser. That will be followed by Central’s first game at newly renovated Nicholson Pavilion to kick off the second half of the season against Seattle Pacific on Jan. 26.
“I feel like we’re definitely in a better rhythm right now and just have a better understanding of what we need to do to have success,” Rinta said. “It’s been different things on different nights.”
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samaad Hector 22, Matt Poquette 17, Brock Gilbert 15, Isaiah Banks 12, McNeil 2, Gennett 9, Brizee 5, Spivey 2, Pepper 0. Totals 33-70 10-14 84.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — BJ Kolly 18, D’Angelo Minnis 12, Lucas Holden 11, Johnson 9, Welp 9, Jonathan Ned 17, Hornbuckle 4, Morrow 2, Mayes 0, Gary 0. Totals 30-63 12-13 83.
Halftime: 44-37, CWU.
CWU highlights: Poquette 10 rebs, 3 blks; Hector 9 rebs; Gilbert 9 assts.
