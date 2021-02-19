Spring conference championships will proceed as scheduled for Central Washington and most of the GNAC's teams, the conference announced Thursday.
The league plans to move forward with conference schedules for baseball and softball, although Simon Fraser will be unable to compete due to the closure of the U.S./Canada border. The Clan does not field a baseball team.
Championships for baseball, softball, golf, outdoor track and field, and rowing will be held in May, including the combined event portion of the track and field championships at Central Washington May 3 and 4. Spectators will not be allowed at any regular season home events for GNAC schools or the championships.
Softball's conference season is set to begin March 12 and the baseball schedule will begin March 12.
Last March, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports, canceled the Division II national basketball tournament, and eventually canceled fall and winter seasons for GNAC teams as well. Some of those sports plan to play shortened schedules in 2021 and the NCAA announced it will grant all Division II athletes an extra year of eligibility.