Central Washington football's going to need to prepare for more long road trips.
All three GNAC teams will be joining the Lone Star Conference in 2022, according to a release from the GNAC. The addition of Central, Simon Fraser and Western Oregon will give the LSC 10 teams with plans to play a nine-game conference schedule.
"For current and future student-athletes at CWU, SFU and WOU, this evolution in the relationship delivers in the most critical areas: membership in one of the most renowned football conferences in Division II and the associated benefits that come with it, including robust and meaningful conference schedules, first-ever access to Division II's postseason automatic qualifying process, and full participation in the LSC awards program," GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund said in a statement.
The GNAC went from seven teams in 2015 to five in 2018 before finally shrinking to three in 2021. That left the Wildcats with a schedule featuring two games each against league opponents and six nonconference games.
Meanwhile, Tarleton State left the LSC for Division I athletics after last season and 2017 national champion Texas A&M-Commerce plans to do the same after this season. That leaves five Texas schools and two from New Mexico in the conference.
Central's played nine games against LSC teams since the start of the 2016 season, posting a 5-4 record. That includes six games in the past two seasons that were part of a scheduling alliance between the two leagues initially anticipated to last through 2023.
"Becoming an affiliate member of the Lone Star Conference solves the ever-increasing scheduling challenges on the West Coast and further demonstrates our university's commitment to providing our football student-athletes the best opportunity to succeed on a national level," CWU athletic director Dennis Francois said in a release.
Coach Chris Fisk shared similar sentiments in the release and tweeted "Excited to join a great football tradition!!! Go Cats!!! @LoneStarConf #CSH."
GNAC football began in 2001 with four teams, although the league didn't exist in 2006 and 2007, when Central joined Western Washington in the North Central Conference. The Wildcats posted a GNAC-best 93-24 record in conference games and won 11 of 18 titles, including the last four.
