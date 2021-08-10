Central Washington earned all three first-place votes in the GNAC preseason coaches poll released Tuesday morning.
The three-time defending champions have won 20 of their last 22 league games since the start of the 2017 season. The Wildcats have won eight conference titles overall.
Three-time GNAC champion Azusa Pacific shut down its football program in December 2020, leaving just CWU, Simon Fraser and Western Oregon, who shared the 2019 title with Central. The league canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Central played just one game during the last school year, a 59-3 loss at Montana. The Wildcats’ offense took a big hit this spring when their leading passer, Christian Moore, leading rusher Michael Roots, and leading receiver Tyson Rainwater, all decided to transfer in the same week.
But coach Chris Fisk’s offense will still return some proven firepower, notably wide receivers Tony Archie and JoJo Hillel. Senior linebacker Donte Hamilton’s expected to lead the defense, and defensive lineman Isaiah Carbajal contributed 53 tackles, including 10 for loss, in 2019.
Central Washington held its first practice Monday and opens its season Sept. 2 at Eastern New Mexico. The Wildcats will begin league play Sept. 18 at Simon Fraser as all three teams will play each other twice this fall.