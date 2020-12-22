While the future of GNAC football is suddenly in question, Central Washington has at least one game locked up for the 2021 season.
Eastern Washington, which is still hoping to play a postponed 2020 season starting in February, announced its full 2021 schedule on Tuesday and it includes a home date with the Wildcats on Sept. 11.
Central Washington last met EWU in 2018, continuing a long-standing rivalry that grew from their days playing in the NAIA Evergreen Conference. Eastern leads the all-time series 35-30-4.
CWU learned last week that GNAC rival Azusa Pacific is shuttering its football program, reducing the conference to three schools — Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Central Washington. The GNAC did recently form an alliance with the Lone Star Conference, which will help provide up to four games through 2023.
The Big Sky Conference has rescheduled its 2020 season for early next year. EWU is slated to open at Portland State on Feb. 27 and will host three of its six games. The NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs have been moved to April and May and reduced to 16 teams.
For the 2021 season, EWU will open at UNLV on Sept. 2 before hosting Central at Roos Field, which had new turf (still red) installed last summer. Eastern is playing UNLV and Western Illinois (Sept. 19) for the first time.