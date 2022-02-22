A season opener at defending Division II national champion Ferris State highlights Central Washington's newly announced 2022 football schedule.
Before the Wildcats open play as an affiliate member of the Lone Star Conference for the first time, they'll travel to Michigan for a Thursday night game to try to snap FSU's 38-game regular season win streak. That will be followed by five league home games and four on the road.
Western New Mexico, Western Oregon, defending Lone Star champion Midwestern State and Texas A&M-Kingsville are all set to visit Ellensburg. The Wildcats will make the long trip to Eastern New Mexico for the second straight year as well as two trips to Texas, capped off by a game at Angelo State, which beat Central 14-9 at Tomlinson Stadium last fall.
The Wildcats still reached the Division II playoffs for the first time in four seasons. They lost 50-21 to Northwest Missouri State, whose run ended when they fell 41-20 at unbeaten Ferris State.
This schedule marks the first time since 2007 Central Washington won't play any opponent twice in the regular season. The Wildcats won't play LSC member Texas A&M-Commerce, which finished tied for third last season and won the Division II national championship after upsetting No. 1 seed Central Washington in 2017.
