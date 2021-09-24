The Division II playoffs don't start for another eight weeks, but the next two could determine Central Washington's postseason fate.
No. 23 Angelo State visits Ellensburg Saturday for the Wildcats' first game at Tomlinson Stadium in more than 22 months, followed by No. 16 Midwestern State next week. The remaining four teams on Central's schedule started the season 2-9 with just one win over a Division II opponent.
"When you measure us against our D2 opponents, we feel pretty good about where we're at and where we're progressing," CWU coach Chris Fisk said. "We know the caliber of what Angelo State brings to the table, what Midwestern State brings to the table."
He emphasized every game counts as the playoffs with a 28-team bracket and no automatic bid from the three-team Great Northwest Athletic Conference. But it's becoming clear the results of the next two weeks will send a louder message to the selection committee than any others.
Central's hoping to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017, when it rose to No. 8 with 11 straight wins before a 34-31 upset loss in double overtime at home to Texas A&M-Commerce in the opening round. The Wildcats lost just three games — including road games against FCS opponents — in both 2016 and 2018 only to be denied an opportunity to continue their season.
A shrinking league with decreasing playoff success won't help Central's chances, either. No GNAC team has won in the playoffs since Humboldt State beat Augustana 45-31 in the first round of the 2015 playoffs before falling to eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State, 54-7.
Azusa Pacific's 2018 team is the league's only team to earn an invite with three losses since the field expanded from 24 to 28 teams in 2015. The Cougars, who played their final football season a year later, split their season series with Central and lost road games to No. 6 Colorado School of Mines and FCS North Alabama.
Another key part of APU's resume was a nonleague win over another playoff team, something the Wildcats could procure this week or next. They'll face some significant obstacles, starting with Angelo State running backs Nathaniel Omayebu III, both of whom average more than six yards per carry and 14 rushes per game.
"A big challenge, that's what they are," Fisk said. "I like to think of Central Washington, if we labeled our brand of football, we want to be able to run the football and stop the run, and that's the same for them."
He's anticipating a "throwback football game" with a heavy focus on the run game, so the Wildcats could benefit from the return of running back Tyler Flanagan after he missed two games due to injury. Fisk said it will be a gametime decision whether the redshirt freshman's ready to split carries with junior Rashaad Boddie, who ran for 279 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win at Simon Fraser.
Central may also welcome back first team all-conference offensive lineman Will Ortner, who suffered an injury in the season opener at Eastern New Mexico. JJ Lemming remains the starting quarterback and backup Quincy Glasper may not be available after getting hurt while rushing for 38 yards in limited time last week.
Angelo State won a pair of road games before falling 35-17 last Saturday at Midwestern State in a matchup of Central opponents. The long-awaited home opener in Ellensburg may also have playoff implications for the Rams, who haven't reached the postseason since 2014 and will face only one other ranked team this season.
"It'll take our best effort for us to beat them," Fisk said. "It's been a long time. We're excited (to play at home)."
