Central Washington swept the weekly GNAC football awards following its 66-24 win at Eastern New Mexico, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.
Sophomore quarterback JJ Lemming won offensive honors, senior Donte Hamilton captured defensive recognition, and junior kicker Patrick Hegarty earned the special teams award. Conference rivals Western Oregon and Simon Fraser got outscored by a combined 110-3 in losses to Colorado Mines and Idaho, respectively.
Lemming threw for 322 yards and tied a school record with five touchdown passes in his first start, including three touchdowns of a least 37 yards. Donte Hamilton amassed eight tackles with a sack and Patrick Hegarty kicked a 43-yard field goal to complement nine extra points without a miss.
The Wildcats will face a tough test this Saturday at FCS No. 7 Eastern Washington, which won at FBS foe UNLV last Saturday.