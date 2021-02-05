Central Washington football plans to finally play another game at Montana on April 10, the school announced Friday.
The exhibition would be the Wildcats' first game since they beat Simon Fraser 51-14 on Nov. 14, 2019, for their sixth straight win streak to end the season. COVID-19 initially forced the GNAC to postpone the 2020 season until spring and the conference decided to cancel the season entirely last October.
Montana went 10-4 in 2019 and lost to Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals. The Grizzlies were originally scheduled to host Central Washington at the start of the 2020 season.
April's game is contingent on approval from the Missoula County Health Department and will follow all NCAA guidelines and best practices for COVID-19 testing, according to a release. Kickoff time, broadcast details, stadium capacity and ticketing options at Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be determined at a later date.
Last month the conference announced that GNAC members will be on their own when it comes to creating schedules for fall sports this school year.
The GNAC leadership councils will meet in mid-February to assess possible conference scheduling for spring sports, including potential championship events.
CWU's men's basketball team released a five-game schedule that begins next Saturday against Northwest Nazarene at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcat women's program has yet to announce a schedule, but Athletic Director Dennis Francois said in January that it's tentatively set to begin a six-game slate later this month.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all Division II athletes in fall/winter sports.