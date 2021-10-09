MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington resumed its GNAC dominance Saturday at Western Oregon.
The Wildcats leaned heavily on running backs Tyler Flanagan and Rashaad Boddie to roll over the Wolves 45-14, extending their conference winning streak to seven games. Coach Chris Fisk said the two running backs showed what they can do when healthy and benefited from an improving offensive line, as well as the running threat of quarterback Quincy Glasper.
“Those guys are carrying the load,” Fisk said. “We’d like to have some balance back there. I think those guys are doing a great job.”
Flanagan ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns while Boddie added 79 yards on 15 carries. Sophomore wide receiver Darius Morrison, Glasper’s roommate, caught two first-half touchdown passes and tight end Isaac Crichton added a third to put Central ahead 21-7 in the second quarter.
Central’s defense clamped down after giving up a touchdown on the first drive to hold Western Oregon scoreless for the next 45 minutes. That continued a trend of slow starts followed by significant success, with five FCS opponents scoring just 24 points against the Wildcats in the second half this season.
Fisk said linebacker Donte Hamilton asked after the game how Central can find more consistency from the opening kickoff, so that’s sure to be a focus in practice the next two weeks. Matt Wiitanen blocked a punt, Hamilton picked off his fourth pass in the last two games and Dominic Wieburg returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown.
“We were really happy with Dominic Wieberg,” Fisk said. “They kind of went after him early and he showed that he’s got some skill over there.”
For the second straight week Fisk had high praise for Glasper, used his arms and his legs to help the Wildcats convert three third-down conversions on Central’s first two touchdown drives. Flanagan added a crucial 15-yard gain on 3rd and 16 to set up Boddie’s successful fourth down run before Morrison scored the go-ahead touchdown.
After a bye week, the Wildcats will play three of their last four games at home as they try to make their case for an at-large bid to the Division II playoffs. Another win over Western Oregon at Tomlinson Stadium in two weeks would give Central (2-0 GNAC, 4-2 overall) its fourth straight GNAC title.
CWU=7=14=21=3=—=45
WOU=7=0=0=7=—=14
First quarter
WOU — Omari Land 6 run (Daniel Cossette kick)
CWU — Morrison 29 pass from Quincy Glasper (Patrick Hegarty kick)
Second quarter
CWU — Morrison 8 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Isaac Crichton 4 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
Third quarter
CWU — Tyler Flanagan 35 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Flanagan 8 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Dominic Weiburg 29 interception return (Hegarty kick)
Fourth quarter
WOU — Andrew Vallardes 55 run (Cossette kick)
CWU — FG Hegarty 33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Flanagan 12-93, Rashaad Boddie 15-81, Cameron McKinney 5-10, Glasper 7-16. WOU, Land 16-69, Vallardes 4-62, Dante Davis 2-8, Gannon Winker 3-5, Ryan Worthley 5-9.
PASSING — CWU, Glasper 14-21-2-147, JJ Lemming 4-4-0-23. WOU, Worthley 10-21-2-122, Winker 3-4-0-2, Wyatt Harsh 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — CWU, Morrison 3-63, JoJo Hillel 2-22, Tai-John Mizutani 3-21, Daniel Johnson 2-15, Flanagan 3-14, Crichton 2-14, Tony Archie 1-12, Samuel Sanchez 1-9, McKinney 1-0. WOU, Andrew Simpson 2-38, Vallardes 3-31, Damon Hickock 1-23, Thomas Wright 2-12, Justice Murphy 1-11, Land 1-8, Jarren Ford 1-3, Davis 2-(minus-2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.