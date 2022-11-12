ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s offense showed no signs of its previous struggles on Senior Day at Tomlinson Stadium.

The Wildcats scored four touchdowns in a game for the first time in six weeks — and that was just in the first 19 minutes. They kept clicking on all cylinders before slowing down in the second half to cruise to a season-ending 49-14 win over Texas Permian Basin.

A consistently strong defense matched that energy and provided some field position help with three first-half turnovers, as many as they'd forced in the last three games combined. Four senior starters on both sides of the ball went out on top to finish 6-4 in Central's first season as a member of the Lone Star Conference.

"It was nice seeing (the offense) move the ball and get some momentum going," senior defensive tackle Christian Penny said. "Obviously that's just contagious, it helps us get the ball rolling, gets everybody fired up."

The Wildcats wasted no time reaching the end zone thanks mostly to two runs by Cameron Daniels for 60 yards. He ran for 142 of his 222 yards and scored twice in the first half, and Tre’ Henderson added 99 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Chris Fisk handed a game ball to senior offensive lineman Raymond Schalk for his efforts on a zone read play to the left side, which Fisk estimated the Wildcats ran 20+ times for at least 200 yards. Despite significant injury issues up front this season, Central still managed to average nearly 166 rushing yards per game, capped off by a season-high 323 on Saturday.

"We ran the ball against a loaded box all day today," Fisk said. "Hats off to those running backs but hats off to the O-line and the tight end group that were blocking for them all day because there were a lot of big holes."

Quarterback JJ Lemming ran for two touchdowns and found success through the air when necessary thanks to some spectacular catches by his wide receivers. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, plus an interception that both Fisk and Daniels thought should have been a touchdown when Demonte Horton leaped up to fight UTPB defensive back Kamren Amao for a catch in the fourth quarter.

Horton also made two other diving grabs in the end zone, including one that came just three plays after Marcus Cook snared a 45-yard reception in tight man-to-man coverage. The Davis graduate caught six passes for 108 yards to finish the season with 450 yards, leading a group that saw its share of ups and downs, along with season-ending injuries to starters Tai-John Mizutani and Darius Morrison.

"It was fun to watch," Fisk said of their catches against UTPB. "You wished you'd see it a little more often and obviously we'll work towards that next year."

Central’s defense allowed a score on its opponent’s opening possession for the first time this year, with the exception of a West Texas A&M touchdown set up by a 91-yard kickoff return. But it required 19 plays and 75 yards, including two fourth-down conversions, and the Wildcats responded by forcing three turnovers while holding the Falcons scoreless the rest of the first half.

Just when it looked like the Wildcats might give up touchdowns on two straight possessions in the third quarter, Jahleel Breland forced a fumble that was recovered by senior Sean Gordon at the 1 yard line. Senior Daeon Hudson ended his career with seven tackles, matching Penny's two tackles for loss for a defense that held seven of 10 opponents under 20 points.

"They're the heart and soul of the program," Fisk said. "They had a little bit of bend but they never broke."

The win guaranteed Central a share of second place behind only unbeaten Angelo State in the Lone Star Conference. Penny and Daniels said the Wildcats proved they could handle the tougher schedule and compete with players from Texas, a state far more well-known for its football than Washington.

But travel proved critical as Central went 0-2 in Texas and 3-0 against Texas teams in Ellensburg, something Fisk said he wants to investigate more during the offseason. Those losses and a home loss to Western Oregon cost the Wildcats a shot at the Division II playoffs, but Daniels said the young group gained plenty of valuable experience.

"We've got a lot of guys in my class that are stepping up and making plays," said Daniels, a sophomore who emerged to run for 407 yards in his last three games. "It's going to be exciting for next season to see everybody come into their own."

UTPB=7=0=7=0=—=14

CWU=14=28=0=7=—=49

CWU — JJ Lemming 4 run (Ashton Wolff kick)

UTPB — Gabe Herrera 1 run (Michael Mayfield kick)

CWU — Demonte Horton 13 pass from JJ Lemming (Wolff kick)

CWU — Cameron Daniels 12 rush (Wolff kick)

CWU — Horton 5 pass from Lemming (Wolff kick)

CWU — Daniels 24 run (Wolff kick)

CWU — Tre' Henderson 11 run (Wolff kick)

UTPB — MJ Link 27 run (Mayfield kick)

CWU — Lemming 5 run (Wolff kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — UTPB, Link 12-103, Nathan Tilford 13-46, Keewa Grismore 6-20, Herrera 3-10, Jalen Thompson 1-(minus-1). CWU, Daniels 25-222, Henderson 16-99, Lemming 9-2.

PASSING — UTPB, Link 9-23-0-83, Herrera 7-16-1-48. CWU, Lemming 14-23-1-179.

RECEIVING — UTPB, Funnar Abseck 6-55, Tilford 1-21, Link 2-18, Marcus Molina 1-14, Davis 1-11, Johnson 1-5, Wiggins 2-4, Grismore 2-3. CWU, Marcus Cook 6-108, Horton 4-40, Payton Glasser 3-28, Daniels 1-3.