Nearly 17 months after their last game, it’s impossible to know what to expect from Central Washington when the Wildcats return to the field Saturday at Montana for their only game this spring.
Coach Chris Fisk said even a strong group of returners, especially on offense, needed to go back to the basics during 24 practices with full pads. The Wildcats focused heavily on blocking, tackling and other fundamentals and woke up early during spring break to prepare for a 10 a.m. kickoff.
“As opposed to us leaning on that experience we’ve approached it from the opposite view,” Fisk said. “We’ve treated it like, ‘hey, we’ve got a bunch of freshman.’”
While Central and the rest of the GNAC chose to not play any sort of season this academic year due to COVID-19, Montana declined to join eight of the other 12 Big Sky teams for a 2021 spring season. The Grizzlies last played in December 2019, when they lost to No. 3 seed Weber State 17-10 in the FCS quarterfinals.
Plenty of talent returns for Montana despite the graduation of honorable mention All-Big Sky quarterback Dalton Sneed, and Fisk believes the Grizzlies would have been a top-five FCS team had they chosen to play this season. He said Central will try to take some lessons from a meeting in 2008, when a Montana team that eventually lost in the FCS championship needed a last-second field goal to beat the Wildcats 38-35.
Repeating that performance by CWU’s all-time passing leader Mike Reilly will be a tough task for Christian Moore, the junior quarterback who started the last six games in 2019. He’ll be throwing to several veteran receivers, including junior Tyson Rainwater and seniors Tony Archie and Jojo Hillel.
“That position group it feels like old trusty right now,” Fisk said.
Honorable mention All-American running back Michael Roots returns as Central's most reliable offensive weapon. The fourth-leading rusher in school history could move closer to the top spot against an opponent originally scheduled to serve as Central’s 2020 season opener.
Roots carried the ball 219 times as a junior, but the Wildcats hope to give him more backup this season along with senior Rey Green. Fisk said he's eager to see what freshmen Tyler Flanagan and Zaire Lozolo can do, and North Dakota transfer Cam McKinney adds some serious speed with an indoor track personal-best of under seven seconds in the 60-meter dash.
Just one starter graduated from the Wildcats' 2019 offense, but three-time first team all-GNAC center Nick Streubel won't be easy to replace. Fisk said the spot will likely be filled either by senior guard Scottland Vise or Western New Mexico transfer Tytus Timoteo.
Central's defense will feature more newcomers, especially in the secondary with Northern Arizona transfer Nate Perkins, Southern Oregon transfer Michael Chisley and redshirt sophomore Pat Rogers. Linebacker Donte Hamilton returns as the defense's signal caller.
"All of the kids defensively that we needed to replace, they've been here for over a year," Fisk said. "So we really feel good about the transfers we've brought in."
Central's already held more practices than in a typical spring, so Saturday's game will mark the end even though Fisk said they would be allowed to continue. Instead, he wants the Wildcats to focus on conditioning and getting their bodies right for the 2021 season, which is likely to kickoff near Labor Day weekend and includes a Sept. 11 trip to Eastern Washington.