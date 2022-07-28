McKINNEY, Texas — Central Washington made its Lone Star Conference preseason poll debut in third place at the league's Media Day on Thursday afternoon.
The GNAC champions in the league's last four football seasons finished behind Angelo State and Midwestern State, as voted by the league's coaches, sports information directors and media members. Central Washington was the only team among the top five to not receive any first-place votes.
Preseason favorite Angelo State beat the Wildcats 14-9 in Ellensburg last season and reached the Division II quarterfinals. Central beat preseason runner-up Midwestern State 30-20 at home and ended up earning a playoff bid while the LSC champs were left out.
CWU's sophomore quarterback Quincy Glasper, the 2021 GNAC offensive player of the year, and senior defensive lineman Christian Penny were listed as preseason players to watch in the LSC. Each of the conference's 10 teams selected one offensive player and one defensive player for recognition.
Central's scheduled to open its 2022 season with a nonconference game at defending Division II national champion Ferris State and will play its first LSC game on September 10 against Western New Mexico in Ellensburg.
