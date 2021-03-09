Central Washington announced Braelon Roberts as its new wide receivers coach Tuesday afternoon.
Roberts will be a graduate assistant, similar to the role he accepted at Black Hills State in 2020 following a four-year career at Utah State. The former walk-on wideout spent three years as a starter for the Aggies and earned an invite to the Oakland Raiders' rookie minicamp in 2018.
He replaces inside wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Leon La Deaux, who left to become the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach for College of The Siskiyous in California. La Deaux coached the Wildcats' outside wide receivers and former Washington State standout Brandon Gibson served as an assistant in charge of inside wide receivers in 2019.
Central Washington led the GNAC in passing with 293 yards per game and will return its top four wide receivers — Tyson Rainwater, Tony Archie, Drake Owen, JoJo Hillel — in 2021. The Wildcats plan to play at Montana on April 10.