ELLENSBURG — A late touchdown sent Central Washington to a 14-9 defeat to No. 23 Angelo State in front of a packed house at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday night.
Angelo State’s Kellen Pachot caught two huge passes before Nathaniel Omayebu reached 100 yards rushing on a 2-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds left. Patrick Hegarty’s three field goals weren’t enough for CWU, which fell to 2-2.
Senior linebacker Donte Hamilton led an impressive defensive effort with nine tackles, two sacks, and a critical third down pass deflection. The Wildcats held the Rams to 253 yards and well below their season average of 28 points per game.
Central’s offense struggled to move the ball from the start, failing to get a first down until JJ Lemming completed a pass to Tai-John Mizutani early in the second quarter. But the Wildcats defense tightened up when it needed to and Asa Fuller missed field goals from 43 and 30 yards.
They also stuffed a run on a fake punt to set up Hegarty’s first field goal and later blocked two punts to put the ball in position for a go-ahead field goal and Hegarty’s lone miss of the day. The Wildcats sacked Angelo State quarterback Hayden Garvin five times, forcing a fumble on one of them.
Angelo State put together a goal line stand in the second quarter just before scoring its only points on a 9 play, 55-yard touchdown drive capped off by Austin Landry bowling his way into the end zone out of the Wildcat formation.
Central Washington will face another ranked Lone Star Conference opponent next week when No. 16 Midwestern State visits Ellensburg. The Mustangs beat Angelo State 35-17 a week ago and improved to 4-0 Saturday with a 31-24 overtime win over Eastern New Mexico, which lost to Central 66-24 in the season opener for both teams.
Angelo State=0=7=0=7=—=14
Central Washington=0=3=3=3=—=9
CWU — FG Patrick Hegarty 21
ASU — Austin Landry 5 run (Asa Fuller kick)
CWU — FG Hegarty 29
CWU — FG Hegarty 40
ASU — Nathaniel Omayebu 2 run (Fuller kick)
RUSHING — Angelo State, Na Omeyebu 24-100, Kason Phillips 11-37, Landry 4-13, Cade Fuller 1-(minus-6), Hagen Garvin 7-(minus-20). Central Washington, Rashaad Boddie 32-104, Davine Tullisi 2-8, JoJo Hillel 2-5, JJ Lemming 2-(minus-29)
PASSING — Angelo State, Garvin 9-25-0-130. Central Washington, Lemming 9-33-1-114.
RECEIVING — Angelo State, Kellen Pachot 3-35, Landry 2-38, Phillips 1-23, Dagen Dunham 1-16, Rasheen Green 1-14, Omayebu 1-4; Central Washington, Kellen Gregory 3-52, Tai-John Mizutani 1-14, Samuel Sanchez 1-13, Tony Archie 1-8, JoJo Hillel 1-6.
