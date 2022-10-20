Central Washington’s offensive line remains the one constant for an offense sometimes struggling to score and find consistent production amidst injuries.
Redshirt seniors Scottland Vise and Raymond Schalk provide veteran leadership for a group overseen by head coach Chris Fisk. He’s also trusted experienced sophomores Noah Thompson and Kent Powell as starters every game so far while contributors at the skill positions continue to change around them.
“Any position group if you have the ability to stay healthy through the season that’s a big bonus and we’ve been fortunate that way up front,” Fisk said, praising the recent emergence of freshman Slade Edwards as the Wildcats’ fifth starter. “They’ve done a nice job growing and I think they’ve gotten better every single week.”
It’s still unclear which quarterback will start for Central Washington on another long road trip to face West Texas A&M on Saturday night. JJ Lemming earned Lone Star Conference player of the week honors while leading the Wildcats to a win over Midwestern State last Saturday, but Fisk has stated multiple times that Quincy Glasper remains the starter if he’s healthy.
Vise trusts both of them, knowing coaches will tailor the offensive gameplan to the quarterback’s strengths. For instance, while Lemming’s more comfortable staying behind his protection in the pocket, Glasper’s likely to roll out more off of playaction looks.
“I feel like when you have both of these different quarterbacks, you have to go in the game prepared for anything,” Vise said.
He emphasized the importance of communication between lineman and both quarterbacks, especially when it comes to the line’s slide protection. Whoever’s not starting can provide a different perspective from the sideline, giving Vise and his teammates valuable information.
They’ll see a unique look this week against a West Texas A&M defense featuring only three lineman up front. Fisk said the Buffaloes employ a lot of movement and blitz frequently to try to keep offenses off-balance.
“Our O-line has got to put in some work this week that we don’t normally see week-to-week,” Fisk said. “I think if the offensive line can play well...and handle all of the different looks that they give you I think we’ll be in good shape offensively.”
The line’s helped pave the way for Stephen F. Austin transfer Tre’ Henderson to excel since he became Central’s featured back following Tyler Flanagan’s season-ending knee injury. Even after being held to 42 yards by Midwestern State, Henderson leads the LSC with 102 rushing yards per game and nine touchdowns.
But when the Wildcats reached 2nd and goal from four yards out in the third quarter of a tie game last Saturday, they tried to reward Vise by giving him a chance to score with a direct snap. The former rugby player said he needs more explosiveness after he came up short, but don’t be surprised if he gets another chance.
“For a big man, he’s got incredible ball skills, he’s got super good intelligence,” Fisk said. “He’s such a valuable player and such a joy to coach. I hope we can get him a touchdown at some point this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.