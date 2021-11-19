Northwest Missouri State's won all 23 of its home football games during an Division II record 17 straight playoff appearances.
Central Washington football hopes to end that streak Saturday at Bearcat Stadium, where the Wildcats will begin their first postseason since 2017. They'll be big underdogs against the No. 3 team in the country and the No. 3 seed for a loaded Super Region 3, but coach Chris Fisk wants his players to believe they deserve to win.
"We do winter conditioning, we study, we work on this stuff year-round, we lift weights just as hard as they do," Fisk said. "So why not us because we're that type of program, not because we're an underdog."
Quarterback Quincy Glasper said Central emphasized limiting mistakes in practice this week before taking a charter flight to Missouri on Friday. The senior quarterback averaged more than 245 passing yards per game and threw for 17 touchdowns in his five starts this season, including 10 in the past two games.
That passing prowess could be critical against the nation's best run defense, which gave up only 36.2 yards per game and never allowed an opponent to rush for more than 110 yards. The Bearcats gave up only 1.3 yards per carry and posted 74 tackles for loss in 10 games.
Fisk emphasized Central won't change its focus on running the football after averaging 191 yards per game this season. Only Angelo State held the Wildcats below 100, and running back Rashaad Boddie still ran for 104 yards in a 14-9 loss.
Just as importantly, Fisk said Central must find a way to stop a rushing attack led by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association's top rusher, All-American tailback Al McKeller. He ran for at least 90 yards in every game this season and scored 16 touchdowns, including one as a receiver.
"You've got to have some game plans and try to contain some people," Fisk said. "Whether we stop the run and are able to run the ball, that's going to drive this football game."
Fisk learned what it takes to upset a national power on the road as the offensive coordinator for Southern Oregon when it won 45-42 at No. 1 Carroll in the 2014 NAIA quarterfinals. That snapped an 18-game home win streak for the six-time national champions and propelled SOU to its first-ever title.
Many of the same philosophies Fisk taught in Oregon now guide Central, which nearly beat Northwest Missouri State in the first meeting between the two teams 12 years ago. The unbeaten No. 1 Wildcats scored a touchdown with six seconds left only to see the Bearcats block the extra point to escape Ellensburg with a 21-20 quarterfinal win en route to a national title.
Central's lone road playoff win came two years earlier, when the Wildcats scored 13 points in the final three minutes to upset Nebraska at Omaha in the second round. That preceded a 41-21 loss at Grand Valley State in the quarterfinals.
Glasper and Fisk both said they feel honored to have the opportunity to take on Division II's most successful program by almost any measure. Central's waited all season to prove it's good enough to compete with the nation's best, and extending its win streak to seven games on Saturday would end any debate.
"My biggest thing is just doing what we've been doing all these consecutive weeks," Glasper said. "Just going out there and playing our best football that we can play 'cause that's basically all we can do."
The winner would move on to a second-round matchup against No. 7 Harding — the region's No. 2 seed — or Washburn, the only team to beat Northwest Missouri State this season.
