MARYVILLE, Mo. — Central Washington learned the hard way what a championship program looks like in the first round of the Division II playoffs Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats fell behind quickly and never recovered in a 50-21 loss at No. 3 Northwest Missouri State, the Division II leaders in national titles and postseason winning percentage. Central coach Chris Fisk said his offensive line made too many mistakes and the Bearcats controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, thanks in part to some interior players Fisk believes could play professionally after their college careers.
"I think the biggest thing that they do is they run the ball well," Fisk said. "Anytime you're running the ball well, that's going to help any quarterback throw the ball well."
All-American tailback Al McKeller ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns with Jamar Moya and Robert Rawie adding another 84 yards on 11 carries for NMSU. A simple yet effective short passing game kept the Wildcats off balance and they never forced a punt until the fourth quarter.
Central gained some momentum from an NMSU mistake in the second quarter, when Zach Stecklein broke through and forced a bad pitch on a flea flicker to set up a 13-yard touchdown drive for the Wildcats. They nearly followed that with a stop, but a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on quarterback Mike Hohensee kept NMSU's touchdown drive alive after he went down untouched with an ankle injury on third down and 13.
The Bearcats converted seven of 11 third downs, many of them on third and long. Hohensee never returned to the game, but backup Braden Wright completed 11-of-15 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Flanagan scored Central's first points and added two more touchdowns late on a 94-yard kickoff return and a one-yard run on fourth down set up by his 64-yard run four plays earlier. The freshman finished with 93 yards on the ground against a defense that allowed 36 rushing yards per game during the regular season.
"I tip my hat to him and it wasn't just him," Fisk said. "He had a lot of blocking in front of him and guys didn't quit."
Another freshman, Quincy Glasper, showed some poise at times under continuous pressure but also threw two interceptions. On the defensive side, Fisk GNAC defensive lineman of the year Zach Stecklein, who recorded eight tackles in his final game.
Fisk said despite an 8-3 season, Central's young players aren't satisfied with just reaching the playoffs. The Wildcats hope to bring home some lessons about what kind of work it will take from coaches and players in the offseason to match elite teams and pick up a postseason win for the first time since 2009.
"I think it's taking a look at what we just saw," Fisk said. "We've got to start emulating that program and start looking more like those 5% schools."
Central's previous two playoff opponents went on to win a national championship, including Northwest Missouri State in 2009. The Bearcats will be looking to move closer to their seventh Division II title when they play at No. 2 seed Harding next Saturday.
Meanwhile, in Super Region 4, No. 3 seed Western Colorado lost at home Saturday to Nebraska-Kearney, which lost to NMSU 66-13 three weeks ago. The playoff committee sent Central and Kearney out of their regions thanks to a new rule implemented in 2019 that allows teams to go to different regions for easier travel or to avoid intraconference matchups.
Central Washington=0=7=0=14=—=21
Northwest Missouri St.=13=14=14=9=—=50
NMSU — Mike Hohensee 1 run (kick missed)
NMSU — Al McKeller 3 run (Cole Lammel kick)
CWU — Tyler Flanagan 8 pass from Quincy Glasper (Patrick Hegarty kick)
NMSU — Imoni Donadelle 17 pass from Braden Wright (Lammel kick)
NMSU — Cole Hembrough 26 pass from Wright (Lammel kick)
NMSU — Wright 1 run (Lammel kick)
NMSU — Donadelle 30 pass from Wright (Lammel kick)
NMSU — McKeller 14 run (kick blocked)
NMSU — FG Lammel 35
CWU — Flanagan 94 kickoff return (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Flanagan 1 run (Hegarty kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Flanagan 12-93, Crichton 1-4, TEAM 1-0, Rashaad Boddie 1-(minus-3), Glasper 8-(minus-12). NMSU, McKeller 23-130, Robert Rawie 4-49, Jamar Moya 7-35, Hohensee 7-25, Jadon Brady 3-8, Joseph Krause 3-2, Donadelle 1-(minus-3), Wright 3-(minus-6).
PASSING — CWU, Glasper 12-23-2-91. NMSU, Wright 11-15-0-178, Hohensee 7-8-0-77, Krause 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Samuel Sanchez 2-31, Darius Morrison 2-21, Flanagan 4-16, Tai-John Mizutani 2-13, Crichton 1-10, Boddie 1-0. NMSU, Kaden Davis 6-76, Donadelle 3-57, Alec Tatum 4-39, Moya 1-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.