Central Washington basketball will wait another year before returning to competition, the university announced Friday.
The Wildcats men's and women's teams joined five of the other 10 GNAC schools in canceling their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four schools still plan to compete in a conference-only season set to begin next January.
"Our student-athletes and coaches are understandably upset because they're competitors," CWU director of athletics Dennis Francoise said in a release. "But they realize this is still a very unsettled time and that if we are erring, we're erring on the side of caution for them."
The conference's CEO board, which includes all member university presidents, approved the decision. The GNAC Management Council featuring every school's athletic director will continue to look at the feasibility of spring seasons for baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, men's and women's golf, and rowing.
They'll also continue to look into the possibility of holding fall sports such as cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball. The GNAC canceled its plans for a spring football season in October.
Both Central teams completed their seasons last March before the coronavirus canceled the Division II NCAA tournament. The women finished 19-11 after a 79-77 GNAC semifinal loss to Alaska Anchorage and the men ended their season 17-11 with a 63-56 loss to Seattle Pacific in the GNAC quarterfinals.
Division II officials already had decided that athletes will not accrue a year of eligibility for the 2020-21 school year.