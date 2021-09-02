PORTALES, N.M. — A Central Washington offense full of inexperience picked up where the Wildcats left off in 2019 Thursday night at Eastern New Mexico.
Sophomore quarterback JJ Lemming threw touchdown passes on his first three drives and the Wildcats just kept scoring in a 66-24 win to open the season. Lemming completed 14 of 22 passes for a school-record-tying five touchdowns to four different receivers and also ran for a score.
None of those went to Central's top two returners, Tony Archie and JoJo Hillel. They still combined to catch five passes for 137 yards.
Coach Chris Fisk said he felt like the Wildcats could have gotten off to a better start, especially on the ground. But he praised Lemming for taking advantage of his opportunities and spreading the ball around to a wealth of receivers.
"I think in the first quarter we'd hoped that we'd run the ball a little bit better and tackle a little bit better than we did," Fisk said in a phone interview. "We had some things that we felt like we could take advantage of with their young and inexperienced secondary."
It paid off as Central needed just 10 combined plays to score on its first three drives. Despite some penalties early, Fisk said the Wildcats did well to execute their uptempo offense, which he believes can be one of the fastest in the country.
The running game eventually added some production, with Tyler Flanagan rushing the ball 15 times for 84 yards to lead the way. Fisk said the redshirt freshman from Woodland showed flashes of the standout he's expected to become and he scored his first touchdown from two yards out to put CWU ahead 35-14 late in the second quarter.
That lead grew to 28 on Patrick Hegarty's 43-yard field goal, and Tai-John Mizutani's second touchdown catch answered a 95-yard ENMU score to put the Wildcats ahead 52-24. Darius Johnson, Samuel Sanchez and Darius Morrison all caught touchdown passes from Lemming that went for 37 yards or longer.
Defensive back Jahleel Breland posted a team-high 12 tackles and Donte Hamilton added eight. Fisk said the senior linebacker's the "heart and soul" of the team and continues to show great leadership alongside players like Lemming, Hillel, and offensive linemen Will Ortner and Isaiah Carbajal.
It's the first time Central has opened the season with a win since beating Texas A&M Kingsville in 2017 to begin an 11-game winning streak. The Wildcats had lost nine of their last 10 season openers and will travel to Eastern Washington for a tough text next Saturday.
After winning six straight to end the 2019 season, Central faced plenty of challenges last school year after the GNAC canceled the football season. The league shrank to just three teams, the Wildcats suffered a 59-3 loss in a at Montana, and some key players transferred away from the program.
"After everything we've been through...it was a lot gratification to get the win tonight," Fisk said.
Central Washington=21=14=17=14=—=66
Eastern New Mexico=7=10=7=0=—=24
CWU — Darius Johnson 51 pass from JJ Lemming (Patrick Hegarty kick)
CWU — Samuel Sanchez 40 pass from Lemming (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Tai-John Mizutani 6 pass from Lemming (Hegarty kick)
ENMU — Currie Thomason 2 run (Cooper Hamilton kick)
ENMU — Nathan Valencia 1 run (Hamilton kick)
CWU — Darius Morrison 37 pass from Lemming (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Tyler Flanagan 2 run (Hegarty kick)
ENMU — FG Hamilton 39
CWU — Lemming 4 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — FG Hegarty 43
ENMU — Justin Manyweather 95 pass from Valencia (Hamilton kick)
CWU — Mizutani 6 pass from Lemming
CWU — Morrison 10 pass from Zach Matlock (Hegarty kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Tyler Flanagan 15-84, Cameron Daniels 10-38, Jackson McCann 4-26, Max Randle 1-1, Matlock 2-(-6), Lemming 4-3, TEAM 1-(-2). ENMU, Howard Russell 14-69, Thomason 18-66, Valencia 9-(-8).
PASSING — CWU, Lemming 14-22-0-332, Matlock 3-4-0-25. ENMU, Valencia 14-23-1-183.
RECEIVING — CWU, Morrison 4-88, Tony Archie 3-82, Johnson 2-67, JoJo Hillel 2-55, Sanchez 1-40, Hunter Eckstrom 1-9, Mizutani 2-12, Flanagan 2-4. ENMU, Manyweather 5-144, Martavius Dill 3-26, Campbell Keithley 2-12, Greg Thomas 2-5, Thomason 2-(-4).