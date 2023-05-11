LACEY — A pair of GNAC tournament losses ended Central Washington's season Thursday afternoon in Lacey.
The No. 3 seed Wildcats dropped their opener 8-5 to No. 2 Northwest Nazarene before coming up short in a -? loss to No. 1 Western Oregon. A five-run first put Central in a big early hole against NNU and two late runs doomed a comeback attempt against WOU.
Travis Helm and Brady Hinkle both doubled and scored for the Wildcats in the first game of the three-team round-robin tournament. They recorded only five hits in their final game, including an RBI double by Jake Felton to give CWU an early 1-0 lead and a two-out home run by Trevor Tripoli in the ninth.
After starting the season 3-11, Central recovered to post a 22-29 record, including a seven-game win streak before losing its last three games. That's the Wildcats' highest win total since 2018.
CWU highlights — vs. NNU: Travis Helm 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Ben Leid 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Brady Hinkle 1-3, 2b, run; Trevor Tripoli 1-4, 2b, run, RBI. vs. WOU: Charlie Larson 3-4; Tripoli 2-3, HR,
Two Wildcats named All-GNAC
Central Washington catcher Austin Ohland and outfielder Ben Leid earned first-team GNAC baseball all-conference honors, the league announced Thursday.
Ohland ranked third in the conference with a team-best eight home runs and finished with 34 RBI after starting 48 games. Leid matched that RBI total while starting all 50 games, and his .346 average and 14 doubles led the Wildcats.
Designated hitter Travis Helm’s team-high 37 RBI helped him make the second team, joining teammates Charlie Larson, Trevor Tripoli and pitcher Brayde Hirai. Another CWU pitcher, Alex Brady, picked up an honorable mention nod.
