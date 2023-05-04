BILLINGS, Mont. — Central Washington clinched one of three spots in next week's GNAC baseball tournament by sweeping a doubleheader at Montana State Billings Thursday afternoon.
Ben Leid's third hit of the game and Austin Ohland's triple highlighted a five-run 10th inning for the Wildcats in a 12-7 win before Alex Brady's strong outing to beat the Yellowjackets 5-1. The junior lefthander allowed only one hit and didn't give up an earned run in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Jake Felton hit two of Central's six doubles in the second game, including Zillah and YVC grad Drew Van Kemseke's first double of the season. Travis Helm doubled to complete a 2-for-4 day and cap off the Wildcats' scoring and run their record against MSUB to a perfect 6-0 this year.
Central (16-14 GNAC, 22-26 overall) will conclude its regular season with another doubleheader at Billings Friday afternoon. The Wildcats will be looking for their first postseason win since 2018 when the GNAC tournament begins next Thursday in Lacey.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Charlie Larson 2-4, 2 runs, sb; Ben Leid 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Austin Ohland 2-5, 2b, 3b, 4 RBI; Kyle Rodriguez 2-4, 2b, run; Sam Lauderdale 2-6, run. Game 2: Travis Helm 2-4, 2b, RBI; Jake Felton 2-3, 2 2b, run; Trenton Love 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Drew Van Kemseke 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Trevor Tripoli 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI.
