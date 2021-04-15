Central Washington announced Thursday its baseball and softball teams became the latest to cancel games due to COVID-19.
The Wildcat softball team won't play a four-game home series against Northwest Nazarene scheduled for this weekend and the baseball team canceled its series at Western Oregon this weekend as well as a home series against Northwest Nazarene. A release cited "an abundance of caution for the health and safety of student-athletes and staff."
COVID-19 forced CWU's women's basketball team to cancel the first four games of its shortened season earlier this year. Yakima Valley's basketball teams have already missed two games since they followed COVID-19 protocols by going into quarantine last week and their scheduled doubleheader at Spokane on Friday has also been canceled.
Injuries and COVID-19 concerns also wiped out the entire YVC volleyball spring season. The Yaks softball team canceled a doubleheader at Big Bend last Saturday due to COVID-19 issues but returned to play Thursday against Wenatchee Valley.
CWU baseball has won its last three games and is scheduled to play again May 7 and Montana State Billings. The Wildcat softball team will also carry a three-game win streak into its next game, potentially April 24 at Western Oregon.