Central Washington completed a four-game sweep of Montana State Billings with a pair of wins Saturday at home.
The Wildcats won 9-8 and 9-4 to complete their first sweep of a GNAC opponent since the opening series against Northwest Nazarene in 2018. Central’s offense connected for seven doubles and relievers combined to give up only one run in 7 1/3 innings.
CWU trailed 6-1 in the opener and never led until Jake Felton’s RBI single to cap off a two-run eighth inning. Charlie Larson doubled three times in the seven-inning second game and Kevin Hinkle’s two-run double put Central in front for good in the fifth.
Jonathan Garza III came out of the bullpen to strike out six batters in five innings and Nolan Miller closed out the day by pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Wildcats. They’ll look to carry their momentum into next week’s four-game home series against Saint Martin’s, scheduled to start with a doubleheader at noon Friday.
Highlights — Game 1: Ben Leid 2-5, run; Austin Ohland 2-5, 2b, 3 runs; Trenton Love 2-3; Brady Hinkle 1-5, 2b, run, RBI; Jake Felton 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Charlie Larson 3-4, 3 2b, 2 runs; Travis Helm 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Leid 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Ohland 2-4, RBI; Felton 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Hinkle 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
Yaks swept at SpokaneSPOKANE — Andrew Graham recorded two hits in each game but Yakima Valley’s woes continued in two losses at Spokane Saturday afternoon.
After falling 10-4 and 10-7 the Yaks have lost 18 of 21 since winning four of their first five games. YVC’s set to host Blue Mountain for a doubleheader Wednesday at 1 p.m.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Andrew Graham 2-4; Brennan Carbonell 1-3, 2 RBI; Kyle Williamson 1-3, run. Game 2: Andrew Graham 2-4, 3 runs, sb; Kyle Williamson 3-5, 2b, run, RBI; Peyton Rickard 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Brandon Faire 2-4, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
YVC offense powers sweepPENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley hit five home runs in a high-scoring sweep of Blue Mountain Saturday afternoon.
Helina Hahn, Alyssa Sosky and Samantha Shamhart all homered as part of their multi-hit games in a 19-9 win, which included an eight-run seventh inning for the Yaks. Makynzee Taylor delivered a three-run blast to conclude YVC’s scoring after Hahn hit her second home run of the day in an 8-4 win.
YVC (5-7, 6-10) will travel to North Idaho to play a doubleheader scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Alyssa Sosky 4-6, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Paige Thompson 2-5, 2b, 3 runs; Madison Kennedy 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Helina Hahn 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Samantha Shamhart 2-5, HR, 4 RBI; Tayah Townsend 1-2, 2b, run, RBI. Game 2: Kennedy 2-3, 3 runs; Hahn 1-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Makynzee Taylor 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Townsend 2-4.
Central splits in CaliforniaTURLOCK, Calif. — Freshman Payton Kessler’s first shutout gave Central Washington a split in its second day at the Tournament of Champions.
The righthander struck out seven and gave up five hits in a 4-0 win over Academy of Art. Myiah Seaton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run to lead the Wildcats’ offense.
Central’s bats mostly went cold in the nightcap, a 6-2 loss to San Francisco State. Chaminade awaits the Wildcats in their final game of the tournament Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Payton Kessler 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 7 K, 3 BB; Laney Kaysner 2-3, run, RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 2-4, RBI; Myiah Seaton 3-4, run, RBI; Kai Taylor 2-3, RBI.
