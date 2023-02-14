SAN FRANCISCO — Another late lead disappeared in Central Washington's 9-8 loss at Academy of Art Tuesday afternoon.
Trevor Tripoli went 2 for 5 and scored to put the Wildcats ahead 7-6 in the top of the 8th before they gave up three runs in the bottom of the inning to lose for the third time in three days. Central split a pair of doubleheaders at Cal State East Bay Sunday and Monday.
Brayde Hirai gave up only six hits on Sunday and didn’t allow a run in the Wildcats’ first nine-inning shutout since 2018 for a 2-0 win before the offense went silent in a 6-0 loss. Tripoli finished 3 for 4 with a double to lead Central to its second win of the season, a 13-7 triumph followed by a 4-2 loss.
The Wildcats (2-7) will keep playing in California on Friday, when they start another four-game series with a doubleheader at Stanislaus State.
Game 1 (Sunday): CWU 2, CSUEB 0. Highlights: Brayde Hirai 8 IP, 6 H, 2 K, BB; Kevin Varner Jr. 1-5, 2b, run. Game 2: CSUEB 6, CWU 0. Highlights: None. Game 1 (Monday): CWU 13, CSUEB 7. Highlights: Varner Jr. 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ben Leid 2-6, 2 runs; Travis Helm 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brady Hinkle 2-5, run, RBI; Trevor Tripoli 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: CSUEB 4, CWU 2. Highlights: Charlie Larson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Varner Jr. 2-3, RBI. Academy of Art 9, CWU 8. Highlights: Helm 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Leid 2-4, 2b, RBI; Divine Ayemere 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Tripoli 2-5, run, RBI.
